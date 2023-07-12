India-UAE Partnership: A crucial alliance for mutual prosperity and growth

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) share a dynamic and mutually beneficial relationship that holds immense significance for both nations. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his fifth visit to the UAE, it becomes evident why this partnership is crucial for India’s progress and development.

One of the key aspects driving the bond between India and the UAE is the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the two countries. This agreement has played a pivotal role in promoting trade and investment, resulting in substantial growth for both nations. In the past year alone, bilateral trade volume surged from $72.9 billion to $84.5 billion, showcasing a remarkable year-on-year increase of 16 percent. This growth has not only benefited India’s economy but has also bolstered its exports, particularly in the sectors of oil and non-oil products.

Moreover, the UAE serves as an important defence partner for India. Both countries have witnessed steady growth in defense cooperation, with regular exchanges at the highest levels, functional-level engagements, and military education exchanges. Joint naval exercises and port calls have fostered mutual trust and camaraderie between their armed forces. The annual defence dialogue between India and the UAE further strengthens security and defense cooperation, allowing both nations to address shared challenges and enhance their capabilities.

Beyond the realms of trade and defence, the personal rapport between Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President and ruler of Abu Dhabi, highlights the strong bond between India and the UAE. This deepening friendship emphasizes their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and underscores the strategic importance both nations place on their relationship.

India’s association with the UAE extends beyond economic and defence cooperation. The Indian diaspora in the UAE, numbering over three million people, contributes significantly to both countries. They serve as a bridge between the two nations, fostering cultural exchange, and promoting people-to-people ties. The UAE provides valuable opportunities for Indian professionals, and their remittances play a vital role in India’s economic growth.

In conclusion, India’s relationship with the UAE holds immense importance for both nations. The CEPA has propelled bilateral trade to historic highs, while defense cooperation continues to strengthen mutual security interests. The personal rapport between leaders reflects a commitment to further enhancing ties, and the Indian diaspora in the UAE serves as a valuable bridge between the two nations. As Prime Minister Modi embarks on his visit, it is evident that India and the UAE rely on each other to foster prosperity, security, and cultural exchange, making their partnership vital for both nations’ future growth and development.