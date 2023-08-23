India Takes Lead in BRICS Expansion Efforts: Forging Consensus on New Member Selection

The Leaders’ Retreat on August 22 brought exciting news about the expansion plans of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) – that work together on important global issues. During the retreat, India stepped forward and played a big role in getting everyone to agree on how new countries can join BRICS, sources told Financial Express Online on Wednesday (Aug 23, 2023).

But why is this so important?

Because the BRICS group wants to grow and include new countries that they call “Strategic Partners.” These are countries that BRICS wants to team up with to make the world a better place. And India, according to sources quoted above “during this meeting, was like the captain of a team, guiding everyone to agree on how to choose these new members.”

Also Read The BRICS Summit 2023: Shaping Global Collaborations in Johannesburg

The leaders from these five countries understood that bringing in new members should be done in a fair and balanced way. “India, with its leadership, made sure that everyone’s ideas were heard and that the process was clear and agreed upon by everyone,” sources added.

The main goal was to make sure that these new members fit well with BRICS’ values and goals. By working together, the leaders want to make sure that the group becomes even stronger and can solve problems like climate change, poverty, and other important global challenges.

Also Read Prime Minister Modi leaves for BRICS Summit 2023: Fostering global cooperation and economic prosperity

So, what does this all mean?

It means that the BRICS family is growing, and new countries might soon join in as active members. “It is due to India’s strong leadership, everyone at the Leaders’ Retreat agreed on how to pick these new members in a way that’s fair and makes sense,” sources confirmed.

In conclusion, the BRICS Leaders’ Retreat on August 22 was a big step towards expanding the group. India led the way in making sure that everyone agreed on how to bring in new countries as members.