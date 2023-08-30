India Strongly Protests China’s 2023 ‘Standard Map’ Claiming Indian Territory

India through diplomatic channels has strongly protested against the so-called 2023 “standard map” of China. The newly released political map of China shows Aksai Chin, Arunachal Pradesh, Taiwan and the area enclosed by the Nine Dash line as its integral part.

Ministry of External Affairs Responds to media queries

Responding to media queries on on Tuesday (Aug 29, 2023), the official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said: “We have today lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so called 2023 “standard map” of China that lays claim to India’s territory.”

The official spokesperson added: “We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question”.

Expert View

Sharing his views with Financial Express Online, Lt Gen P R Shankar (R) says: “The difference between China’s old position and the new one as explicitly conveyed through the map is that these areas which were hitherto fore, part of its territorial claims are now sovereign to it. This has certain implications.”

What are the implications?

In his opinion: “Firstly, any action taken by China in these areas is deemed to be legal in its interpretation. Secondly , as an extension, use of force in these areas is hereafter fully justified as it will be tantamount to defending sovereign territory of China. China will consider it fully legal to defend or recover its territory by force. Thirdly, it is part of the “lawfare” toolkit of China to defend its ludicrous claims based on fabricated history. Fourthly, it sets the stage for it to take action by force against India or Taiwan at a time of its choosing in these expanded areas. It also gives legal protection and freedom to its forces to take action as considered appropriate. Fifthly, Chinese laws will be applicable in these areas and those who are in these areas/pass through these areas will be deemed to be under jurisdiction of Chinese law.”

According to him, this has serious implications in the area of the South China Sea which it now sees as its own. It has international ramification since a huge amount of trade passes through this oceanic area.

In releasing this expanded political map, “China has thrown the gauntlet down to those who are against or affected by its expansionism. It also underlines the Chinese intent to ignore the international rules based order and supplant it with a SinoCentric set of rules. However, on ground , nothing changes at this point of time except in the South China Sea where trouble can be expected from Chinese maritime aggression or posturing,” Lt Gen Shankar opines.

What is the message China is conveying to India?

“As far as India is concerned, the message to us is very clear. China is in no mood to negotiate the LAC. To expect that China will even agree to the status quo ante of 2020 along the LAC is wishful thinking hereafter. Hence India has to find new ways to leverage China out of Depsang and Demchok,” according to the former Director General of Artillery.

In his view India must also find new modus vivendi to handle the larger issue of the LAC and our Northern Borders. “It will not be out of place to expect China to be more aggressive along the LAC to back and progress its new cartographic aggression.”

In the larger sense, “it must be clear to all those who are in any official capacity in Government of India that China has permanently elevated itself from being a competitor to being an adversary to our nation. Events are proving that late George Fernandez was prophetic when he declared China as our Number1 enemy,” he states.