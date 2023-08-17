India strengthens bilateral ties by handing over advanced Dornier Aircraft to Sri Lanka

In a significant display of robust bilateral ties and collaboration, the Indian Navy Dornier aircraft was officially transferred to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) during a ceremony at SLAF Base Katunayake.

The ceremonial handover was conducted by Gopal Baglay, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, to Sagala Ratnayaka, Chief of Staff and Senior Adviser to Sri Lanka’s President on National Security. The event, attended by senior officials from both air forces, accentuated the importance of this occasion.

This India-manufactured Dornier aircraft signifies a momentous milestone in the cooperative efforts of both nations. This marks the second Dornier aircraft provided to SLAF through a grant from the Indian Government. It replaces the initial Indian Navy Dornier, which served for a year and was returned to India for maintenance after its ceremonial handover to President Ranil Wickremesinghe on August 15, 2022.

Image courtesy: Twitter/India in Sri Lanka

The introduction of the advanced Indian Navy Dornier Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft significantly bolsters Sri Lanka’s surveillance capabilities. This addition to SLAF’s fleet is expected to be a substantial force multiplier, enhancing the nation’s security endeavors. Indian High Commissioner Baglay emphasized India’s commitment to bolstering Sri Lanka’s defense capabilities, aligned with the “Security and Growth for All in the Region” (SAGAR) initiative.

The successful deployment of the Indian Navy Dornier aircraft in the past showcased its efficacy in maritime reconnaissance and search and rescue missions. It also streamlined operational procedures between the Indian Navy and the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Ratnayaka expressed gratitude for India’s unwavering support, especially during challenging times. He highlighted the enduring bond between the two nations, noting India’s assistance extended beyond the aircraft, particularly during an economic crisis.

Image courtesy: Twitter/India in Sri Lanka

The operational readiness and capabilities of the Dornier aircraft are expected to play a pivotal role in addressing shared security challenges within the region, including drug and human trafficking, smuggling, and search and rescue operations. Equipped with advanced sensor technology, the Dornier empowers the Sri Lanka Air Force to safeguard its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) from maritime threats. This exchange reinforces the steadfast partnership between India and Sri Lanka in upholding regional security.