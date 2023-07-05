India signs Artemis Accords with US; opens ISRO-NASA ground-breaking space exploration

India became the 27th nation to sign the Artemis Accords on June 21, 2023. In a ceremony held in Washington, India signed the Artemis Accords on June 21.

This signing of the Artemis Accords demonstrated the commitment to sustainable and transparent space activity, as outlined by the non-legally binding principles of the Accords.

Building on the consensus, Prime Minister Modi lauded the India-U.S. partnership in space. Both countries agreed to work out a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation by the end of 2023.

How significant is the singing of the Accords for India?

India will be able to collaborate with the US space agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on the next-generation space program and leverage technologies together. More so, according to an official from the US government, there could be possibilities that India contributes to critical projects like the Artemis Return to the Moon program.

What are Artemis Accords?

The Artemis Accords are based on the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 and serve as a guide for sustainable civil space exploration. Launched by the State Department and NASA in 2020, the Artemis Accords advance space cooperation among signatories, expanding on knowledge of the universe, and opening international collaborations with friendly countries.

The US government defines it in terms of the principles for cooperation in the civil exploration and use of the moon, mars, comets, and asteroids for peaceful purposes.

The Artemis Accords all countries (US Govt)

The Accords built upon the foundation of the Rescue and Return Agreement in 1968, which lays down the key responsibility of nations to safely return astronauts and equipment to Earth. The accords also take account of space-related policies of 1972’s Liability Convention and 1975’s Registration Convention.

Importantly, Artemis Accords are linked to NASA’s Artemis program which proposes a multilateral vision for the future of space exploration.

However, the key aspect of the Artemis Accords focuses on transparency, peaceful purposes, space object registration, and the release of scientific data.

So far, there are now twenty-four Accords signatories, with India as the latest endorser.

Mission space–Next Generation

The Accords opened doors for the US and India to collaborate on a number of space cooperation initiatives, including a visit to the International Space Station by Indian astronauts.

While the Indian space programme is termed as the most advanced in the world, only comparable with the US, Russia and China, the deeper space collaboration with the US space program will add more depth to its space missions.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has been leading the multiple Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLVs) and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicles (GSLV).

The ISRO is on course to make a second lunar landing attempt with the Chandrayaan-3 and preparing for a crewed spacecraft called the Gaganyaan.

Further, the Indo-US collaboration in space will lead to building international partnerships for current U.S. space undertakings – including the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s Artemis missions, and the Department of Commerce’s Space Traffic Coordination System.

Thus, the Accords will add the critical aspect of interoperability for India to develop and provide support for systems that can work in conjunction with existing infrastructure for various missions.

As India sings the Artemis Accords, the space community is hopeful that India will contribute to sustainable space exploration endeavours.