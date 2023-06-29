India set to host historic multilateral air force exercise, Tarang Shakti, strengthening global military cooperation

In a significant development for India’s military prowess and global alliances, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up to host its first-ever multilateral air force exercise later this year. The exercise, named `Tarang Shakti’, will witness the participation of twelve nations, with six nations joining with their aircraft and the remaining six as observers. This major air exercise marks a momentous occasion for the IAF and underscores its growing importance in international military cooperation.



Although the participating countries have not been officially announced yet, sources in the defence and security establishment have indicated that the Quad nations — United States, Japan, Australia and others including France and the United Kingdom, are among the nations sending their aircraft for this landmark exercise. Set to take place in the Rajasthan sector, `Tarang Shakti’ aims to enhance coordination, interoperability, and integration among the participating air forces, sending a strong message to potential adversaries in the region.

While the Indian Army and Indian Navy have hosted multilateral exercises in the past, this will be a remarkable milestone for the Air Force.

However, the IAF has actively participated in war exercises with like-minded nations worldwide, building partnerships and exchanging best practices. Notably, the Quad Grouping has drawn criticism from China. By hosting Tarang Shakti, India emphasizes its commitment to strengthening regional security and its role as a reliable partner in the global defence ecosystem.



In recent times, the Indian military has focused on conducting joint exercises among its three armed services to promote jointness and integration. These efforts align with the broader strategic goal of establishing theatre commands, which will replace the existing functional commands. Through joint exercises like Tarang Shakti, India’s armed forces continue to foster synergies, bolster their capabilities, and reinforce the collective defence framework.

Tarang Shakti is set to be the largest multinational air exercise ever held in India. The exercise will feature a range of aircraft, including fighter jets, military transport aircraft, mid-air refuelers, and airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft. The planning stage is currently underway, with the exercise expected to take place in October or November. Six air forces will participate actively, while the rest will observe and engage in aerial drills, creating an environment of shared learning and cooperation.



The Air Force has emerged as a sought-after partner for joint exercises, as evidenced by its participation in exercises conducted by other air forces. This year alone, the IAF has engaged in joint drills with France, Greece, Japan, and the United Kingdom. These exercises have enabled the IAF to showcase its capabilities and expertise on the global stage, further cementing its position as a respected and capable air force.

While Tarang Shakti will be an extraordinary display of multinational cooperation on Indian soil, the IAF has previously participated in numerous multilateral exercises abroad. Notably, earlier this year in April, the IAF’s state-of-the-art Rafale fighter jets made their overseas debut in Exercise Orion, held in France. The IAF also took part in Exercise INIOCHOS in Greece and Exercise Cope India 2023 alongside the United States. These international engagements have facilitated invaluable training opportunities, mutual learning, and strengthened diplomatic ties between India and its partner nations.



The planned exercise symbolizes India’s commitment to collaborative defence and serves as a testament to its growing stature in the international arena. By hosting this historic event, India reaffirms its role as a responsible global actor