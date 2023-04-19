India reaches out to Quartet countries to ensure safety of nationals in Sudan

India is closely coordinating with various countries including the Quartet countries – the US, the UK, UAE and Saudi Arabia, to ensure the safety and security of its nationals in violence hit Sudan.

According to sources external affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has been in touch with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and UAE and the two countries have assured their practical support on the ground.

Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu in Washington DC and High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami are in touch with their respective host governments and India is also working with the UN which has a substantial presence in Sudan to ensure the safety of the Indian nationals, added the sources.

Also Read: India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan

Sources also said that a dedicated Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs and officials are in constant touch with the Indian Mission in Khartoum and getting reports on the status of the Indian community on a regular basis. Multiple methods including Whatsapp Groups have been adopted by the Indian embassy to be in constant touch with the community and individuals.

Situation in Sudan

The situation in the African nation is very tense and at this stage movement is very risky. Therefore, according to sources the priority of the Indian Embassy located in the Sudanese capital Khartoum is safety of movement and well being of the individuals. Over the past six days there has been deadly fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which has left more than 100 people dead.

According to the UN 185 people have been killed and more than 1800 injured. During the fighting heavy artillery is being used by both sides in the middle of densely populated areas.

Also Read: Sudanese army, rival forces agree to 24-hour cease-fire

Why did the fighting start?

Conflict between Army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo started four days ago. This has derailed an internationally backed plan for a transition to a civilian democracy. The transition would have taken place four years after the fall of former leader Omar al-Bashir to mass protests and two years after a military coup.

The UN has described this as a human catastrophe as the entire health system has collapsed; the World Food Programme has been suspended as three of its employees were killed.

“The Indian Embassy as well as MEA is monitoring the situation in that country on a regular basis. Due to the safety concerns as well as security constraints, no specific details are being given out”, sources added.