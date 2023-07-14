India goes shopping in Paris: Buys 26 Rafale fighter jets, 3 Scorpene submarines for Rs 80,000 crore

At the end of bilateral talks in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India plans to procure 26 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft and three additional Scorpene submarines from France. Both these major platforms will come through government to government route and under Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) and will cost around US 9.2 billion (Rs 80,000 crore).

These acquisitions will strengthen India’s military capabilities and enhance its naval fleet and also counter China’s growing presence in the region.

The Rafale Marine fighter aircraft, including four trainers, will be deployed on India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. This move is crucial as it replaces the aging Mig-29k fighters and addresses the shortage of fighters in the Indian Navy. The estimated cost for the 26 fighter jets is around €3 billion (US$3.3 billion), covering training, weapons packages, and infrastructure.

Additionally, India plans to procure three Scorpene diesel electric submarines under Project 75. These submarines, estimated to cost around 4 billion euros, will be built in India through a collaboration between Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) and French company Naval Group. This initiative aims to address the submarine crisis faced by the Indian Navy, which has fallen short of its long-term plan to develop an effective deterrent against China and Pakistan by 2030.

It is important to note that these announcements are preliminary and still require several steps before final approval. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) must approve the deals, and subsequent contracts need to be signed with Dassault Aviation and Naval Group.

Uncertainty over Project 75 (I)

Furthermore, India is pursuing Project 75(I), which aims to develop new submarines with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems. This technology would allow conventional submarines to stay submerged for longer durations. However, the French bid for this project did not meet the Indian Navy’s tender requirements. As a result, India has chosen to proceed with additional Scorpene submarines, leveraging the expertise gained through the existing collaboration with MDL.

These procurement plans, along with India’s ongoing indigenous defense projects, demonstrate the country’s commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities and countering China’s increasing presence in the region. By acquiring advanced fighter aircraft and submarines, India aims to bolster its naval forces and ensure a secure maritime environment.