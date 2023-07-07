India-France Partnership: A Strong Foundation for Defence, Nuclear, and Space Collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to France holds immense significance as it follows his recent successful state visit to the United States. The visit to France is expected to witness major announcements in the fields of defense, nuclear energy, space exploration, and more.

On Thursday, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval engaged in productive discussions with Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Delhi.

These talks form part of a strategic dialogue, focusing on preparations for Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit to France. The visit holds great significance as France is a vital partner for India in defense, space, and nuclear technology, with the French offering to construct additional Scorpene submarines. While the Indian Navy is pursuing Project 75 India, aiming to develop new underwater vessels using different technology, the French were previously excluded from the tender due to not meeting certain specifications. Moreover, discussions are underway regarding a government-to-government agreement for the procurement of Rafale marine aircraft for the Indian Navy, with an official announcement expected next week. The Indian Navy has already chosen the Rafale (M) aircraft for its aircraft carrier operations, surpassing the American F/A-18 Super Hornets.

Building engine to power Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA)

The French engine manufacturer Safran is expected to jointly design, develop, test, manufacture, and certify an engine for India’s AMCA and deck-based fighter for aircraft carriers. In contrast to the recent US deal for jet engine co-manufacturing with limited technology transfer, reportedly France is offering India a 100 percent transfer of technology for a high-thrust jet engine. Safran’s commitment to establishing a center of excellence in gas turbine technology in India showcases their dedication to fostering indigenous capabilities and strengthening the collaboration.

Meanwhile, Financial Express Online had earlier this year reported that Rolls-Royce, a prominent British company, has expressed interest in partnering with India for combat engine development, emphasizing a unique co-creation model that enables India to own the intellectual property for critical technologies.

France: A Reliable Defence Supplier:

France has proven to be a trusted and reliable defence supplier to India, contrasting with the United States’ track record during crises. France was the first country to establish a strategic partnership with India in 1998, which has since expanded to over 30 countries. The enduring relationship between India and France has been centered around nuclear energy, space exploration, and defense cooperation. France’s support for India during nuclear tests and its early civil nuclear agreement exemplify their commitment to this partnership.



Nuclear and Space Cooperation:

France’s support for India during the nuclear tests in 1974 and 1998, as well as its early civil nuclear agreement, demonstrated their steadfastness as a nuclear partner. French companies have outperformed their American counterparts in India’s nuclear market, with potential projects such as constructing nuclear reactors. Additionally, the long-standing collaboration in space technology has facilitated the development of India’s independent launch capabilities, with Arianespace being a preferred agency for launching Indian satellites. The joint naval exercises and bilateral air force exercises further highlight the strategic autonomy shared between India and France.