India flight-tests new-generation ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ 

The test was conducted from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and all objectives were successfully met, they said.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Agni prime missile
The test was conducted from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and all objectives were successfully met, they said. (Photo source: Twitter/@DRDO_India)

‘Agni Prime’, the new-generation ballistic missile, was successfully flight-tested from an island off the Odisha coast on Thursday, officials said. The test was conducted from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and all objectives were successfully met, they said. This was the first pre-induction night launch conducted after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system, they said.

Range instrumentation such as radar, telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, to capture flight data covering its entire trajectory, they added.

Senior officials of DRDO and Strategic Forces Command witnessed the successful flight test, which paved the way for the induction of the system into the armed forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the armed forces for the success.

First published on: 08-06-2023 at 14:40 IST

