India has moved to join a France-led program for the development of a sixth-generation fighter aircraft, marking a significant shift in New Delhi’s long-term defence planning. A parliamentary panel informed on Friday that the Defence Ministry had also sought the roadmap to acquire such planes. The Future Combat Air System (FCAS) began as a trilateral agreement intended to replace the French Rafale, German Eurofighter, and Spanish jets by 2040.

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence asked the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to prepare a clear roadmap, acquisition timeline and development strategy for such aircraft, while urging higher financial support for the Air Force amid the changing nature of warfare. It also sought updates on the indigenous next-gen fighter programme for Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

The Ministry of Defence had reportedly informed the panel that it “initiated efforts in a concerted manner to co-join the sixth-generation Fighter Aircraft Development Programme viz.FCAS, spearheaded by the French Government.” The committee’s recommendations were contained in its report on the government’s action taken on observations related to the Defence Ministry’s Demands for Grants for 2026-27. The report was presented in Parliament on Friday (August 7).

The panel said that the Indian Air Force should consider joining one of the international sixth-generation fighter programmes at an early stage so that India does not “lag” in developing and acquiring advanced combat aircraft. It asked the Defence Ministry to provide a detailed status report on the development and acquisition of sixth-generation aircraft, along with “any roadmap prepared along with tentative timeline for acquisition of such aircraft.”

India weighs 2 global fighter consortia

According to the report, the committee was informed that two major international consortia are developing sixth-generation aircraft. One is led by the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan, while the other involves France and Germany. India’s effort to co-join the French-led FCAS programme could give it an opportunity to participate in a future combat-air architecture rather than remain only a buyer of imported aircraft.

The FCAS concept is expected to extend beyond a conventional fighter jet. It is built around a next-generation combat aircraft linked to unmanned systems, networked platforms and a digital combat environment connecting assets across multiple domains. Such systems are intended to combine manned fighters, remote carriers, sensors, data networks and space-enabled capabilities into a single operational architecture.

The committee’s recommendation reflects concern that the development cycle for advanced combat aircraft is extremely long. India’s decision on participation, technology access, industrial workshare and funding will therefore have to be taken well before the aircraft reaches operational service.

AMCA takes centre stage: India’s next-gen fighter push to transform defence self-reliance

The parliamentary panel also sought a separate status report on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India’s indigenous next-generation fighter programme. It said the AMCA design had been developed and discussions on its production were under way.

The report places AMCA alongside the Light Combat Aircraft Mk-II and other aviation programmes that remain at the design-and-development stage. While a possible FCAS partnership could provide access to foreign technologies and an international development ecosystem, AMCA is expected to remain central to India’s effort to build domestic design, manufacturing and systems-integration capabilities.

The committee underlined that the technical upgrade of India’s aircraft fleet must be treated as a “top priority” to improve the combat capability of the Air Force. It also called for sustained investment in state-of-the-art weapon systems and supporting infrastructure so that the country can respond to an increasingly air-centric security environment.

Navy’s modernisation push: Rafale-M, MH-60R and submarine weapons lead Rs 64,895 cr upgrade drive

The report also provided a snapshot of the Navy’s modernisation finances. Of its modernisation budget, the Indian Navy has been allocated Rs 47,748.31 crore, or 73.57%, for committed liabilities, while Rs 17,146.28 crore, or 26.43%, has been earmarked for new schemes.

The government informed the panel that major new projects include a contract for 26 Rafale-M aircraft, follow-on support and supply support for MH-60R helicopters, and heavyweight torpedoes for Scorpene-class submarines. These procurements are intended to strengthen naval aviation, anti-submarine warfare and undersea combat capability.

The high proportion committed to existing liabilities highlights the pressure on the modernisation budget. A large share of available funds is already tied to previously approved contracts, leaving a smaller portion for new acquisitions and emerging technologies. This is likely to intensify the competition for funding between fighter aircraft, naval platforms, drones, missiles, space assets and cyber capabilities.

Air Force budget rises, but panel seeks more

The panel’s sixth-generation recommendation comes with a clear financial message: India’s air-power requirements will demand a larger share of the defence budget. Based on data provided by the Ministry of Defence, the committee noted that the Air Force’s share of the Defence Services Estimates increased from 8.83% in 2021-22 to 10.80% in 2026-27. However, it said this allocation would need to rise further in view of the current geopolitical environment and the growing importance of air power in modern warfare.

The committee recommended that the IAF receive adequate financial resources to remain combat-ready and to develop capabilities for near-space operations. It said the changing technology of warfare required India to stand “firmly at par with other global players in the field of space capability.”

The panel’s concerns extend beyond aircraft purchases. Sixth-generation warfare will require investments in sensors, secure communications, electronic warfare, artificial intelligence, unmanned platforms, long-range weapons, advanced engines, space assets, air bases and maintenance infrastructure. The financial burden, therefore, will involve not only the price of the fighter aircraft but also the wider combat network needed to operate them effectively.

Defence spending and deterrence

The committee also called for sustained investment in national defence preparedness and commended the Indian Army’s decisive role during Operation Sindoor. It said future budgets should prioritise the induction of advanced weapon systems and the creation of necessary infrastructure so that the Army’s operational swiftness is preserved and strengthened.

The panel further argued that India’s defence expenditure should remain proportionate to the increase in spending by neighbouring countries. It said the Army’s capital budget must be sufficient to create a “deterrent capacity to ward off adversaries in case of any hostility.”

This emphasis on capital expenditure is crucial because modernisation projects such as fighter aircraft, air-defence systems, drones, missiles, surveillance platforms and military infrastructure require long-term funding commitments. Delays in allocation or procurement can widen capability gaps and push up costs through inflation, technology changes and repeated re-tendering.

MRFA to bridge the immediate capability gap

Alongside AMCA and the longer-term sixth-generation ambition, India continues to pursue the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program to bridge the IAF’s immediate capability gap. The committee said the MRFA programme would help strengthen the Air Force while also supporting manufacturing capacity in India.

The panel noted that India was simultaneously pursuing the LCA programme, with the LCA Mk-II and AMCA in the design and development phase. This creates a layered fighter-modernisation strategy: immediate acquisitions to address operational shortages, indigenous programmes for medium- and long-term capability, and potential international collaboration for sixth-generation systems.

The challenge will be to ensure that these programmes complement rather than compete with one another for limited financial and industrial resources. The FCAS decision will particularly involve questions over technology transfer, intellectual-property rights, indigenous production, export opportunities and the extent of Indian participation in design and development.

Near-space capability becomes priority

The committee’s reference to near-space operations signals a broader transformation in India’s defence planning. Future conflicts are expected to depend heavily on space-based surveillance, satellite communications, precision navigation, missile warning systems and secure data links.

The panel said the “paradigm shift” in the technology used for warfare required the Air Force to receive adequate financial and institutional support for near-space operations. This reflects the growing importance of integrated air and space power, especially as fighter aircraft increasingly depend on real-time data, long-range sensors and networked command systems.

For India, participation in a sixth-generation programme could therefore become part of a wider effort to build an integrated combat architecture spanning air, space, cyber and unmanned systems—not merely an effort to acquire a more advanced fighter jet.

The parliamentary panel’s intervention places the sixth-generation fighter question firmly on the government’s strategic and budgetary agenda. India now faces the task of defining how a possible FCAS partnership would fit alongside AMCA, LCA Mk-II, MRFA and broader self-reliance goals.

The committee has asked for a roadmap because the costs and timelines of sixth-generation aviation will extend across several budget cycles. Early decisions on design participation, technology development, testing, production and infrastructure could determine whether India becomes a co-developer and manufacturer or remains a late-stage customer.

India cannot postpone planning for the next era of air warfare until existing fighter shortages are resolved. With the IAF’s budget share rising from 8.83% to 10.80% over five years, and the Navy already committing over Rs 47,700 crore of its modernisation funds to existing liabilities, the next phase of defence planning will require both higher allocations and sharper prioritisation. The FCAS initiative, AMCA, MRFA and near-space capabilities together represent a multi-billion-dollar strategic investment in India’s future deterrence and air dominance.