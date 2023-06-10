India expands LAC ties;  Energy security, trade on the agenda of delegation to Brazil

As India expands its engagement with Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region, two important visits are taking place starting next week to Brazil. These include ministerial and official delegations heading to the South American nation where the focus will be on parliamentary matters, foreign office consultations, food and energy security, among other issues of mutual concern.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi is leading a delegation next week and later Saurabh Kumar Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs will be there as part of his two nation tour.

Sources have confirmed the two visits to Brazil which comes at a time when the BRICS summit is scheduled to take place in August, followed by the G20 summit in September under India’s presidency. Brazil will get the presidency of G20 for 2024.

“The visit is important as there is a new administration in that country. Later this year important events are coming up where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting with the Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,” said the source.

Responding to Financial Express Online at a special briefing on 9 years of Foreign Policy under the Modi-led government, external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar said that the focus on developing a global footprint is aligned with India’s long-term goals, as articulated by the Prime Minister during the Amrit Kaal campaign.

According to Jaishankar, trade between India and the LAC region has witnessed substantial growth, with bilateral trade nearing U$50 billion. While this figure may seem relatively modest compared to other major trading partners, it highlights the increasing importance of the region for India. Indian businesses, particularly those in the oil sector, have shown a keen interest in expanding their presence in Latin America. This is evidenced by increased investments in countries like Brazil and exploration of new oil finds across the region.

“These visits by high-level officials signify India’s commitment to building mutually beneficial relationships and dispelling any notion of neglect or disinterest,” said a senior MEA officer.

The engagement with Latin America is not limited to economic aspects alone. India has also prioritized political cooperation, signing agreements and deepening ties with countries such as Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, Colombia, Guyana, Panama, and the Dominican Republic.

India’s approach to the LAC region reflects its broader vision of creating a diverse and robust network of partnerships worldwide. By actively engaging with Latin American countries, India aims to enhance its presence, strengthen economic ties, and foster greater cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The strides made in recent years indicate that India’s efforts in the LAC region are bearing fruit, leading to an increasingly multifaceted and mutually beneficial relationship.