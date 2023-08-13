India elevates strategic preparedness: Nyoma advanced landing ground transforms into high-altitude fighter base

In an effort towards bolstering its military prowess, the Ministry of Defence has decided to elevate the Nyoma Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in eastern Ladakh into a fully functional operational base, capable of facilitating fighter aircraft take-offs.

This endeavor, slated to be completed within a span of less than 20 months, involves the construction of a concrete runway spanning 2.7 km, accompanied by essential ancillary infrastructure. Sources within the defense and security establishment have revealed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is anticipated to conduct an inspection of the ongoing work in the coming month.

Situated at a staggering altitude of 13,700 ft, Nyoma holds the distinction of being the world’s highest airfield. This unique feature mandates adaptations to fighter engines, enabling them to perform optimally at such elevations. Currently designated as an ALG, Nyoma’s existing runway comprises mud, restricting its utility to specialized transport aircraft and helicopters. However, with the imminent completion of the new runway, the operational capabilities will extend to accommodate heavier transport aircraft. This development is poised to significantly enhance India’s military strategic depth.

About Nyoma ALG

The Nyoma ALG played a pivotal role in the face-off with China, as the deployment of C130Js facilitated swift mobilization of personnel, heavy armaments, and equipment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during the heightened tensions in 2020.

India’s proactive move arrives at a juncture when China has already concluded extensive upgrades to its bases along the LAC, reinforcing them with elongated runways and fortified shelters. China has also established new heliports, strategically positioned in proximity to crucial regions such as the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Tso area.

In light of these developments, India’s objective is to establish a comprehensive defensive capability and deployment strategy to counter China’s “Anti Access Area Denial (A2AD)” approach. This strategy hinges on curtailing the adversary’s battlefield mobility through an array of surface-to-air missile (SAM) installations, long-range radar systems, and a formidable amalgamation of ground forces.

While fighter operations from Leh, Nyoma, Thoise, and Srinagar are poised to expedite aerial response during emergencies, it is the hinterland bases, particularly in Punjab, that are projected to bear the brunt of conflict. This bifurcation bestows India with a tactical advantage in the domain of fighter jet operations.

The driving impetus behind the Nyoma ALG’s expansion stems from the exigency of establishing an alternate operating base for fighters in Ladakh, supplementing the existing ones in Leh and Thoise. Weather conditions, often hampering operational capabilities, underscored the need for diversification. The Indian Air Force (IAF conducted a meticulous evaluation to ascertain the suitability of the three ALGs in Ladakh – Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), Nyoma, and Fukche – for fighter operations.

DBO faced two insurmountable challenges: its formidable elevation of 16,600 ft and its strategic visibility within Chinese surveillance parameters. Fukche presented limitations regarding runway expansion and infrastructure creation, ultimately tipping the scales in favor of Nyoma. The weather resilience exhibited by Nyoma throughout the year acted as another pivotal factor.

However, the path to expansion encountered hurdles due to environmental clearances, primarily owing to the presence of the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, which harbors the Kiang or Tibetan Wild Ass and rare black-necked cranes. In response, the IAF restructured the expansion plans to secure environmental clearances, which were granted with certain conditions.

The change of Nyoma ALG into a high-altitude fighter base signifies India’s unwavering commitment to fortifying its national defense apparatus. This endeavor not only accentuates India’s strategic readiness but also underscores its proactive stance in the face of evolving regional dynamics.