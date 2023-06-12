India Breaks ‘Fifth Nation Syndrome’; Hypersonic and NG variants coming soon!

India has successfully shattered the ‘Fifth Nation Syndrome’, a term coined by former President and renowned scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, often referred to as the ‘Missile Man’ of India.

Reflecting on the remarkable milestones attained since BrahMos’ establishment on February 12, 1998, followed by the maiden successful launch of the supersonic missile on June 12, 2001, Dr A Sivathanu Pillai, the Founder CEO of BrahMos, a joint venture between India and Russia, emphasized the significance of this achievement in the military-technology partnership program between the two countries.

Speaking at the 25th anniversary celebrations in New Delhi, he highlighted the unique approach taken in creating the organization and stressed that BrahMos never shied away from accepting challenges and always approached them with determination.

In the context of the current geopolitical volatility, Dr Pillai likened the BrahMos missile to the ‘Brahmastra’ of the 21st century, asserting that in a democratic society, a strong nation becomes an advocate for peace. He emphasized that powerful weapons like BrahMos gives India the strength to advocate peace globally.

He also commended BrahMos Aerospace for its efforts in developing more advanced variants of the missile, including the next-generation (NG) BrahMos and hypersonic BrahMos and stated that India has the capabilities to work on hypersonic technology and can demonstrate its prowess to the world.

The CEO & MD of BrahMos Atul D Rane, acknowledged Dr Pillai’s visionary leadership and described him as an exceptional leader who had the courage and fortitude to lead the joint venture program from the forefront. According to Rane, Dr Pillai is the pillar upon which BrahMos stands today.

In recognition of his significant contributions, the BrahMos auditorium was inaugurated and dedicated to Dr A Sivathanu Pillai, bearing his name. Additionally, the ‘Founders’ Gallery’ in the BrahMos museum showcases the numerous awards and accolades bestowed upon him, reflecting his illustrious career as an iconic Indian scientist.

The BrahMos work centers in Hyderabad, Nagpur, and Pilani also marked the BrahMos ‘Silver Jubilee’ event. CEO & MD Rane addressed the staff in these work centers virtually, recognizing their contributions to the success of BrahMos.

The Export of BrahMos Missile

The export of the BrahMos missile system, jointly developed by India and Russia, holds immense significance on various fronts, as the export of BrahMos missile signifies a major technological achievement for India. It showcases the country’s capability to develop and produce advanced supersonic cruise missiles, solidifying its position as a significant player in the global defense industry.

And it strengthens the strategic partnership between India and Russia. The collaboration between the two nations in developing this advanced weapon system deepens their defense ties and facilitates the exchange of defense technologies, fostering mutual trust and cooperation.

It also enhances India’s strategic diplomacy by bolstering its defense relationships with partner countries. It enables India to deepen its military partnerships and provides an avenue for collaboration on defense research, joint exercises, and technology transfer, ultimately contributing to regional stability.

It boosts the domestic defense manufacturing sector, creating job opportunities and stimulating technological advancements. The export of defense equipment also contributes to the overall growth of the national economy.

Exporting BrahMos missiles showcases India’s self-sufficiency in developing and manufacturing advanced defense systems. It highlights the nation’s indigenous capabilities and reduces reliance on imports for critical defense requirements. This achievement aligns with India’s vision of becoming self-reliant in defense production under the “Make in India” initiative.

It reinforces India’s defense preparedness and serves as a strong deterrent against potential adversaries. The missile’s supersonic speed, precision, and range make it a formidable weapon system capable of neutralizing various threats, enhancing the defense capabilities of the recipient countries.