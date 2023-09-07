India-Brazil Naval Cooperation: A Partnership in Submarine Maintenance

In a significant step towards strengthening maritime cooperation, a delegation from the Brazilian Navy, led by Admiral José Augusto Vieira da Cunha de Menezes, Chief of General Staff, is on a five-day visit to India.

Their meeting with Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, on September 5, 2023, marked a crucial moment in the growing relationship between India and Brazil in the field of naval cooperation.

During their visit, the Brazilian delegation engaged in discussions with Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel, focusing on areas of mutual cooperation. However, one key highlight of their talks revolved around India’s commitment to achieving self-reliance in submarine maintenance, an ambitious goal that holds great significance in the world of naval affairs.

India’s indigenization efforts in submarine maintenance represent a commitment to achieve this self-reliance. This includes developing the capability to perform essential maintenance tasks, repairs, and upgrades locally. By doing so, India aims to enhance its naval preparedness and contribute to the overall strength and security of the Indian Ocean region.

The collaboration with Brazil in this endeavour is significant. Brazil possesses valuable expertise in naval matters, particularly in areas related to submarine maintenance. By sharing knowledge and best practices, India can accelerate its progress towards self-reliance. This partnership also underscores the spirit of international cooperation in addressing common challenges and objectives.

Background

In the year 2022, a significant moment occurred when a delegation from the Brazilian Navy, led by Vice Admiral Liberal Enio Zanelatto, Director of Industrial Production & Engineering, made their inaugural visit to India. During their stay, they explored the Western Naval Command and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, where the renowned ‘Scorpene’ class submarines took shape. Additionally, they had the privilege of inspecting an Indian Navy Kalvari (Scorpene) class submarine.

This visit fostered discussions between the two sides on a wide range of topics, including submarine technology, defense and security, India’s ‘Make in India’ initiatives, and the shared maritime interests that unite the Indian Navy with like-minded navies and nations.

The Brazilian Navy currently operates ‘Scorpene’ class submarines and expresses a keen interest in collaborating with India for the maintenance of these diesel-electric attack submarines.

BRICS & Maritime Cooperation

In the previous BRICS summit (2022), Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a stand alongside leaders from member nations – Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa. Together, they emphasized the importance of upholding the territorial integrity of all nations in international waters. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to a vision of a free, inclusive, and rule-based maritime space.

IBSAMAR VII

In October of 2022, both the Indian and Brazilian navies came together for the seventh edition of IBSAMAR, a tri-nation exercise that included India, Brazil, and South Africa (IBSA). Brazil’s contribution included a frigate and a contingent of marines, while South Africa deployed one of its Valour Class frigates along with two Maritime Reaction Squadron (MRS) boarding teams. India, in turn, contributed a frigate, a P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, and a helicopter to the exercise.

Maritime Security Takes Center Stage at the Inaugural IBSA-NSA Meet

In a historic gathering in 2021, the first-ever meeting of IBSA National Security Advisors (NSAs) identified maritime security as a pivotal area for future cooperation among member countries. The meeting’s focal points encompassed efforts to fortify mechanisms against maritime challenges, particularly addressing concerns related to China’s assertiveness in maritime domains. Key objectives included ensuring the security of sea lines of communication.