scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

India and US conduct military exercise Cope India-2023

The sixth edition of Cope India-2023, an air exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and United States Air Force (USAF) concluded on 24 April. This joint exercise provided a valuable opportunity for the participants to exchange ideas and imbibe best practices through interactions, exchanges & combined missions.

Written by Express Defence
India-US Cope 2023
India-US Cope 2023. Credit IAF

The sixth edition of Cope India-2023, an air exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and United States Air Force (USAF), conducted over the last two weeks at Air Force Stations Kalaikunda, Panagarh and Agra, culminated on 24 Apr 2023. 

The exercise involved the participation of frontline IAF aircraft like Rafale, Tejas, Su-30MKI, Jaguar, C-17 and C-130.  The USAF in turn had fielded the F-15 ‘Strike Eagle’ fighter, C-130, MC-130J, C-17 and the B1B, strategic bomber aircraft. 

Aircrew from the Japanese Air Self-Defence Force also participated as observers. 

Also Read
Also Read

Militaries from both countries are regularly engaged in high-tempo military excesses. The scope of such exercises extends to land forces and the navy as well.

Both militaries also share some of the key military platforms which help in operational interoperability and futuristic joint operation.

According to the IAF, this joint exercise provided a valuable opportunity for the participants of all countries to exchange ideas and imbibe best practices through interactions, exchanges & combined missions.

“This exercise reaffirms the deep-rooted commitment to maintain and strengthen the relationship between the two Air Forces boosting the inter-nation cooperation between the two largest democracies,” said an IAF official.

More Stories on
IAF
USA

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-04-2023 at 20:12 IST

Stock Market