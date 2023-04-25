India and US conduct military exercise Cope India-2023

The sixth edition of Cope India-2023, an air exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and United States Air Force (USAF), conducted over the last two weeks at Air Force Stations Kalaikunda, Panagarh and Agra, culminated on 24 Apr 2023.

The exercise involved the participation of frontline IAF aircraft like Rafale, Tejas, Su-30MKI, Jaguar, C-17 and C-130. The USAF in turn had fielded the F-15 ‘Strike Eagle’ fighter, C-130, MC-130J, C-17 and the B1B, strategic bomber aircraft.

Aircrew from the Japanese Air Self-Defence Force also participated as observers.

Militaries from both countries are regularly engaged in high-tempo military excesses. The scope of such exercises extends to land forces and the navy as well.

Both militaries also share some of the key military platforms which help in operational interoperability and futuristic joint operation.

According to the IAF, this joint exercise provided a valuable opportunity for the participants of all countries to exchange ideas and imbibe best practices through interactions, exchanges & combined missions.

“This exercise reaffirms the deep-rooted commitment to maintain and strengthen the relationship between the two Air Forces boosting the inter-nation cooperation between the two largest democracies,” said an IAF official.