India and UK gear up for 13th round of FTA negotiations

India and the United Kingdom are speeding up their efforts to finalize a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of the year, with the 13th round of negotiations scheduled for later this month. The recent conclusion of the 12th round of discussions on August 31, 2023, signals the determination of both nations to make progress in this important economic partnership.

These negotiations, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce conducted in a hybrid format from August 8-31, saw UK officials traveling to Delhi for in-person negotiations, while others participated virtually. This approach reflects the flexibility required to navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing global health situation.

The decision to move forward with the 13th round of negotiations is particularly timely, as it precedes the visit of the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to India for the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi. Although the detailed agenda for the G20 and bilateral meetings has not yet been officially announced, it is widely anticipated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will engage in bilateral talks. Among the topics likely to be on the agenda are the ongoing FTA negotiations and the deepening of military relations between the two nations.

Notably, the discussions on the FTA have gained momentum in recent weeks. India hosted the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting in Jaipur on August 24-25, 2023. During this event, Kemi Badenoch MP, the Secretary of State for Business and Trade from the UK, visited India and met with Piyush Goyal, the Minister for Commerce and Industry in the Indian government. Their discussions revolved around the FTA, and both sides explored avenues to advance the negotiations.

The FTA negotiations are seen as a crucial step in bolstering economic ties between India and the UK. If successfully concluded, the agreement has the potential to enhance trade, boost investments, and create opportunities for both nations. It is an indication of the commitment of India and the UK to forge a stronger economic partnership that can benefit their citizens and contribute to global trade stability.

As the 13th round of negotiations approaches, both countries will be keen to build on the progress made thus far and work toward a comprehensive FTA that reflects the shared interests and ambitions of India and the UK in the realm of international trade.