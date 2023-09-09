scorecardresearch
India and the US Forge Strong Ties in Technology and Innovation

This MoU signifies the beginning of deepened public-private collaboration between vendors and operators, with a focus on Open RAN and 5G/6G technology research.

Written by FE Online
In a groundbreaking partnership, India and the United States are bolstering global semiconductor supply chains. Microchip Technology, Inc. commits a hefty $300 million for research expansion in India, while Advanced Micro Devices plans a $400 million investment over five years for research, development, and engineering growth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden, in their meeting on Friday, expressed contentment with the progress of initiatives announced by U.S. firms Micron, LAM Research, and Applied Materials in June 2023.

Underpinning their vision for secure telecommunications and resilient supply chains, the two leaders, according to the joint statement, welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bharat 6G Alliance and Next G Alliance. This MoU signifies the beginning of deepened public-private collaboration between vendors and operators, with a focus on Open RAN and 5G/6G technology research. A 5G Open RAN pilot with a leading Indian telecom operator will precede field deployment, fostering innovation on both sides. India’s support for the US Rip and Replace Program further solidifies cooperation.

The United States reaffirmed its commitment to India in the quantum realm, fostering collaborations through the Quantum Entanglement Exchange and welcoming India’s S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences and IIT Bombay into international quantum partnerships.

Interestingly, an Implementation Arrangement between the US National Science Foundation and India’s Department of Biotechnology is set to facilitate cutting-edge research in biotechnology and bio-manufacturing innovations. Both nations call for proposals in diverse fields like semiconductor research, next-gen communication systems, cyber-security, sustainability, green technologies, and intelligent transportation systems, promoting fruitful academic and industrial collaborations.

First published on: 09-09-2023 at 09:47 IST

