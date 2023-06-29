scorecardresearch
India and Tanzania to boost defence cooperation

The second edition of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between India and Tanzania was held in Arusha.

Written by Express Defence
Maintaining the growth momentum is critical to MoD’s stated objective of raising the VoP to Rs 1,75, 000 crore by the FY 2024-25.

The second edition of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between India and Tanzania was held in Arusha on June 28 and 29. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad and included senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of opportunities for collaboration with a view to enhancing security in the Indian Ocean Region.

India is looking at defence cooperation with Tanzania which shares a vibrant relationship with India.

The Indian delegation highlighted the growing prowess of Indian Defence manufacturing to export to friendly countries.

Both countries worked out a five-year roadmap for defence cooperation which covers initiatives ranging from customised training & capacity building to maritime cooperation, infrastructure building and collaboration in defence equipment and technology.

Indian Defence PSUs were also part of the Indian delegation. They held discussions with the stakeholders from the Tanzanian Forces on the sidelines of the JDCC meeting.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 17:08 IST

