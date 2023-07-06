India and France Unite in Spectacular Display: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Guest of Honor at Bastille Day Parade

On the 14th of July, France commemorates its National Day, known as the Fête Nationale Française or Bastille Day, which marks the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille in 1789 during the French Revolution.

Adding to the grandeur of this year’s Bastille Day Parade, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will be the Guest of Honour. This special occasion strengthens the diplomatic ties between France and India, highlighting the mutual respect and friendship shared between the two nations.

“Stepping in unison with their French counterparts, a commendable 269-member tri-services contingent from the Indian Armed Forces has embarked on their journey to France. This collaboration between the Indian and French armies goes back to the times of World War I when both nations fought valiantly side by side,” sources in the Indian Army said.

Adding, “In that war alone, 1.3 million Indian soldiers exhibited unwavering courage, with nearly 74,000 making the ultimate sacrifice and another 67,000 wounded. These brave Indian troops, alongside their French allies, not only defended against the enemy but also played a pivotal role in securing victory. Their indomitable spirit and sacrifices were duly recognized through numerous gallantry awards bestowed upon them.”

Celebrating 25 years of Strategic Partnership

This year is particularly important as it marks the 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between India and France. Over the years, the defence collaboration between the two nations has flourished, fostering trust, sharing experiences, and conducting joint exercises. India and France have emerged as dependable allies in the realm of defense and security.

Led by Captain Aman Jagtap, the Indian Army contingent comprising 77 marching personnel and 38 members of the Band proudly represents the historic Punjab Regiment, one of the oldest regiments in the Indian Army. Having participated in both World Wars and various post-independence operations, the Punjab Regiment holds a remarkable legacy. During World War I, they earned 18 Battle and Theatre Honours, exhibiting exceptional bravery in conflict zones like Mesopotamia, Gallipoli, Palestine, Egypt, China, Hong Kong, Damascus, and France. Their gallant contributions continued into World War II, where they earned 16 Battle Honours and 14 Theatre Honours.

Accompanying the contingent, the Rajputana Rifles Regiment Band enhances the splendor of the occasion. As the oldest rifle regiment in the Indian Army, the Rajputana Rifles Regiment has a distinguished history. Their battalions have been actively involved in numerous theaters of war, demonstrating remarkable valor in battles across the globe. During World War II, these battalions fought tirelessly wherever the Indian Army was engaged. Prior to independence, the Regiment was honored with six Victoria Cross awards for their exceptional bravery. The Regiment’s band, established in 1920 at Nasirabad, Rajasthan, adds a melodious touch to the parade.

IAF’s Rafale to join the flypast

In a magnificent display of solidarity, the Indian Air Force’s Rafale fighter jets will grace the skies, joining the flypast during the parade. This showcases the advanced defense capabilities and technical prowess of the Indian Armed Forces, further strengthening the bond between the two nations.

As India and France come together to celebrate this momentous occasion, the participation of the Indian contingent in the Bastille Day Parade stands as a testament to the shared history, mutual respect, and the spirit of collaboration between these two great nations. It is an occasion to honor the sacrifices of the past and to forge an even stronger alliance for a brighter future.