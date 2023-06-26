India and Egypt forge a strong strategic partnership for a shared future

In a landmark development, the leaders of India and Egypt on Sunday (June 25, 2023) inked an agreement, elevating the bilateral relationship between the two nations to the esteemed status of a “Strategic Partnership.” This significant accord not only solidifies the bond between India and Egypt but also paves the way for enhanced cooperation and mutual benefits across various domains.

The agreement signifies a new chapter in the longstanding friendship between India and Egypt, opening doors for a multitude of collaborative opportunities. With the formalization of a Strategic Partnership by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, both countries are poised to deepen their engagement and embark on a journey of shared growth, prosperity, and security.

Both PM Modi and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discussed the numerous avenues available to deepen their strategic partnership, with a special focus on key areas such as trade and investment, information technology, defence and security, renewable energy, agriculture, health, culture, and people-to-people ties. Recognizing the immense potential in these domains, both nations expressed their commitment to fostering closer collaboration and achieving tangible outcomes.

Bilateral Trade

In the realm of trade and investment, India and Egypt discussed ways to bolster bilateral economic ties by exploring new avenues for cooperation. Emphasizing the significance of technology-driven growth, they sought to leverage their expertise in information technology to enhance digital cooperation, promote innovation, and facilitate knowledge exchange. This collaboration has the potential to drive economic growth, create employment opportunities, and pave the way for a digitally empowered future.

Defence & Security



Recognizing the importance of defence and security cooperation, the leaders underscored the need to strengthen their partnership in this domain. They discussed avenues for joint exercises, defence industry collaboration, and information sharing to combat emerging security challenges effectively. This collaboration will not only bolster the defence capabilities of both nations but also contribute to regional peace and stability.

Food & Energy Insecurity



Addressing the urgent global challenges of food and energy insecurity and climate change, the leaders highlighted the need for concerted action by the Global South. They reiterated their commitment to working closely together within the framework of the G-20, focusing on these pressing issues. Recognizing India’s upcoming hosting of the G20 Leaders Summit in September 2023, Prime Minister extended a warm invitation to President Sisi, eagerly anticipating his presence and valuable insights on these critical global matters.



The leaders also emphasized the importance of collaboration in renewable energy to address the growing demand for sustainable and clean energy sources. Given India’s expertise in renewable energy technologies and Egypt’s strategic geographic location, both nations recognized the potential for joint ventures, research collaborations, and knowledge sharing in this field. Such cooperation will contribute to achieving energy security, reducing carbon emissions, and mitigating the impacts of climate change.



In the field of agriculture, India and Egypt discussed avenues for enhancing agricultural cooperation, including exchange programs, sharing best practices, and promoting agricultural research and development. This collaboration will contribute to improving agricultural productivity, enhancing food security, and promoting sustainable farming practices in both countries.



Recognizing the importance of culture and people-to-people ties, the leaders emphasized the need for greater cultural exchanges, tourism promotion, and academic collaborations. These initiatives will foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of each other’s cultures, traditions, and values, thereby strengthening the bond between the peoples of India and Egypt.



By harnessing the opportunities presented by their strategic partnership, the two nations aim to create a brighter future for their people and contribute to the progress of the Global South as a whole.



Agreements Signed

At the end of talks between the two leaders, underpinning the Strategic Partnership are three crucial Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the two nations.

The first MoU, in the field of Agriculture, aims to foster agricultural cooperation, promote technology exchange, and strengthen food security. This collaboration will enable the two nations to leverage their expertise in agriculture and contribute towards sustainable farming practices, crop diversification, and optimal resource management.

The second MoU focuses on Archaeology & Antiquities, reflecting the rich historical ties between India and Egypt. This agreement signifies a commitment to preserving and exploring the shared cultural heritage, facilitating research collaborations, and promoting cultural tourism

The third MoU, in the field of Competition Law. By sharing best practices, promoting healthy competition, and combating anti-competitive behavior, India and Egypt aim to create conducive business environments that foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and consumer welfare. This collaboration will not only benefit the economies of both countries but also strengthen their trade ties and attract foreign investments.

Strategic Partnership



The elevation of the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership holds immense significance for India and Egypt. It signifies a shared vision of closer cooperation in political, economic, security, and cultural spheres. By deepening their strategic engagement, the two nations can harness synergies, leverage complementary strengths, and address common challenges together.



From an economic standpoint, the Strategic Partnership opens up avenues for increased trade and investment between India and Egypt. By leveraging their respective market potentials and exploring new sectors for collaboration, such as renewable energy, information technology, healthcare, and tourism, both nations can unlock new opportunities for growth and development.



Furthermore, the Strategic Partnership also holds the promise of bolstering regional stability and security. With their shared commitment to countering terrorism, promoting maritime security, and ensuring peace and stability in their respective regions, India and Egypt can enhance their cooperation in defense and security domains. This collaboration can involve intelligence sharing, joint military exercises, and capacity building, ultimately contributing to regional peace and stability.



Importance of India – Egypt Bilateral Relationship

Sharing his views with Financial Express Online, former Ambassador Anil Trigunayat says : “Egypt is the most populous country in the Arab world and seat of Arab League as well strategically located and a major player in Red Sea, Mediterranean, Horn of Africa as well as North Africa and therefore could prominently figure in India’s Maritime and Indo Pacific strategy and expanse. Besides both countries are partners in food and fertilizer security.”

Adding, “An Indian presence at the Suez economic Zone will enable Indian companies to exploit business opportunities in Egypt and in the markets Cairo has FTAs with in Asia, Africa and Europe. Defence, security and space are likely to move forward rather fast.”