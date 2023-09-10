India and Brazil: A Dynamic Partnership for Global Progress; Focus on Defence, Food and Energy Security

The depth of discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi was not just another diplomatic encounter; it was a reaffirmation of their shared values, common goals, and a mutual vision for global progress.

This meeting was reflective of the broad spectrum of topics on their agenda, which ranged from food and energy security to defence cooperation and agriculture. This depth underscores the robustness of their bilateral ties and both countries marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations earlier this year.

Defence Cooperation

One of the standout aspects of their discussions was the strengthening of defence cooperation between India and Brazil. This includes active participation in joint military exercises, the exchange of high-level defence delegations, and a substantial industry presence at each other’s defence expositions. Prime Minister Modi and President Lula da Silva went further by encouraging their defence industries to explore new avenues of collaboration and to embark on joint projects aimed at co-producing technologically advanced defence products. This forward-looking approach not only enhances their defence capabilities but also fosters supply chain resilience.

On a different note, both leaders expressed satisfaction over the conclusion of domestic procedures for the entry into force of the India-Brazil Social Security Agreement. This agreement serves as a testament to their dedication to enhancing social and economic cooperation between their nations, ultimately benefiting their citizens.

Amidst their discussions, President Lula da Silva took a moment to congratulate Prime Minister Modi and India for their remarkable achievements in space exploration. India’s historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 in the Moon’s south polar region and the successful launch of Aditya-L1, India’s first solar mission, exemplify their prowess in space technology. These feats not only inspire scientific advancements but also underscore the potential of international collaboration in exploring the cosmos.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) Forum, the leaders reiterated their commitment to foster higher-level dialogues among the three IBSA partners. They recognized the strategic importance of IBSA in safeguarding and advancing the interests of the Global South on the global stage. Prime Minister Modi extended full support to Brazil’s IBSA Chairship, signifying their collective drive to strengthen this vital platform.

BRICS

The recent BRICS Summit in South Africa was also a topic of discussion, with both leaders acknowledging its positive outcomes. This included the renewed and strengthened support for the reform of the United Nations Security Council, a crucial step towards a more equitable international order. Additionally, the invitations extended to six countries to become full members of BRICS highlight the growing influence of this alliance.

One significant aspect of their partnership lies in their commitment to enhancing economic ties. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing trade between India and Mercosur and agreed to work together for the expansion of the India-Mercosur Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), particularly during Brazil’s Mercosur Presidency.

Furthermore, the establishment of the India-Brazil Business Forum as a dedicated platform for private sector collaboration was met with enthusiasm. This innovative initiative promises to boost economic cooperation and foster innovation-driven growth.

Acknowledging the recent increase in bilateral trade and investment, the leaders highlighted the potential for further economic exchanges between Brazil and India. The leaders recognized that the scale of their respective economies and the potential for industrial partnerships could lead to mutually beneficial outcomes.

Agriculture

India and Brazil — both major global food producers, reiterated their commitment to increasing cooperation in sustainable agriculture and rural development. Their shared vision extends beyond their own countries, encompassing a commitment to safeguarding food and nutritional security on a global scale. Their emphasis on open, unimpeded, and reliable food supply chains underscores the critical role they play in ensuring global food security.

However, their discussions extended beyond their bilateral partnership and delved into critical global challenges, most notably climate change. Both leaders recognized that climate change poses one of the greatest threats of our time and should be addressed within the context of sustainable development, poverty eradication, and global cooperation.

Climate Change

Their joint commitment to broadening, deepening, and diversifying bilateral cooperation on climate action reflects their determination to tackle this challenge head-on. They pledged to strengthen global governance under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), its Kyoto Protocol, and its Paris Agreement. This commitment to international collaboration is crucial in achieving the goals set out in these agreements.

Furthermore, they pledged to ensure that the UNFCCC multilateral process, from COP28 to COP30, sets the stage for a meaningful course correction on climate change. This commitment is underscored by their desire to unite the international community around the ultimate objective of the Convention and the goals of the Paris Agreement, all while taking into account equity and the best available science. Their determination to enhance the multilateral response to climate change also extends to addressing inequalities within and among countries.

India’s support for Brazil’s presidency of the BASIC Group (Brazil, South Africa, India, and China) and its backing for Brazil’s prospective presidency of the 30th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP30) in 2025 signifies their shared commitment to advancing climate action on the global stage.

Both nations also agreed to increase joint projects in partnership with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) in third countries. This proactive approach to international collaboration reflects their shared commitment to sustainable development and climate resilience.

Energy security

This was another critical topic of discussion. Both leaders acknowledged the urgent need for a fair and equitable energy transition. They recognized the vital role of biofuels and flex-fuel vehicles in decarbonizing the transport sector, particularly in developing nations. Their appreciation for the potential of biofuels aligns with their recognition of the importance of green and sustainable energy sources.

Furthermore, they commended bilateral initiatives in bioenergy that involve both governmental and private sectors. This recognition is a testament to the innovative spirit that underpins their partnership.

India’s G20 presidency played a pivotal role in shaping the international discourse on biofuels. During this presidency, the leaders celebrated the establishment of the Global Biofuels Alliance, where India and Brazil stand as founding members. This alliance symbolizes their commitment to sustainable and clean energy solutions, further solidifying their influence on global energy transition efforts.