India & Bhutan talk Doklam, trade and economic co-op

India on Tuesday reiterates its position on determining the Doklam boundary which is situated at the Bhutan-India-China Tri-junction.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Tuesday told the media persons that India was closely following developments that have a bearing on its national interest and would take all measures necessary to safeguard them.

He was responding to queries if the Doklam issue was raised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck talks in New Delhi.

The King of Bhutan had arrived on Monday amidst some concerns over China’s efforts to influence Bhutan over the tri-junction.

Why does this matter?

While Bhutan maintains that there is no change in its stance on the Doklam border dispute, recently, in an interview Prime Minister Lotay Tshering of Bhutan has been quoted as saying that China had an equal say. After which the remarks on the Doklam tri-junction have been seen by many as the Himalayan nation getting closer to China.

To a question about Bhutan PM’s recent comments on the Doklam issue, the foreign secretary said that the two countries remain in close touch on issues relating to security interests and shared interests.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Modi held talks with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and the focus was on further strengthening bilateral engagement in various sectors specially economic cooperation.

Both countries have agreed to further strengthen their economic and development partnership and India will provide financial support for the Himalayan Kingdom’s 13th five year plan and other reform projects.

Also discussed were the possibility of deeper cooperation in the fields of trade and connectivity – especially infrastructure connectivity including air, rail, digital as well as inland waterways and people to people connectivity.

New paradigms on energy cooperation, further enhancement of the existing hydro-power and moving towards non-hydro renewable space, as well as long term and sustainable trade facilitation measures were on the agenda of talks between the two countries.

Both PM Modi and the visiting King also discussed cooperation in other sectors like start-ups, STEM education and space.

India to extend support for Bhutan’s five year plan

To deepen its relations with Bhutan, India has agreed to extend its support to that country’s five year plan and will extend an additional stand-by credit. Besides ensuring supply of critical commodities, India has offered to shape long term arrangements for the export of agricultural commodities from Bhutan.

Rail Connectivity

During the talks the two sides have agreed to expedite the first ever rail project between the two countries — the Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail link project.

Background on Doklam Standoff

It was in 2017 that the standoff at the Doklam tri-junction started. It was because the Chinese side had tried to extend a road going into an area which Bhutan had claimed belonged to it.

At that time India had strongly registered its protest against the construction, as it would impact the overall security interests. At that time the India-China standoff was resolved after several rounds of talks.

A “three-step roadmap” was signed by both countries in 2021. This agreement was meant to expedite negotiations to find a solution to the boundary dispute. So far the two countries have had 24 rounds of talks to resolve the dispute.