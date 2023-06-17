India-Africa partnership primed for a remarkable breakthrough – MoS V Muraleedharan

The India-Africa partnership is on the verge of a substantial leap forward in the near future. This necessitates intensified business engagement, extensive research endeavors, amplified trade flows, and exploration of broader export prospects, emphasized V Muraleedharan, Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs.

During the Valedictory Session of the 18th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India Africa Growth Partnership the minister acknowledged the plethora of opportunities for collaboration between India and Africa across diverse sectors such as agriculture, irrigation, trade, investments, healthcare, education, science & technology, infrastructure, and digital technology, among others.

Recognizing the large youthful populations of both India and Africa, Muraleedharan stated that India understands Africa’s needs for training, education, and skills development. He further highlighted the crucial role that India’s educational institutions and initiatives in Africa will play in fulfilling the aspirations of African youth, particularly those in rural areas.



Gen (Retd) Dr CGDN Chiwenga, Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, expressed that India’s involvement in Africa’s digital transformation would contribute to greater inclusivity, job creation, bridging the digital divide, and supporting poverty eradication in the region. He said innovative financing through public-private partnerships on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis would create a mutually beneficial situation for both India and Africa.



Muhammad BS Jallow, Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia, underscored the critical nature of collaboration and exploration of new growth opportunities between India and Africa. He highlighted India’s potential role in sharing technologies, knowledge, and expertise, while emphasizing the need for African countries to create a business-friendly environment for Indian companies to invest in sectors like renewable energy, agriculture and food processing, education, healthcare, and mining, among others.

Vital Kamerhe Lwa Kanyiginyi, Deputy Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, stressed that Africa’s substantial working-age population, growing middle class, and significant share of services are all factors that contribute to adding value to the India-Africa trade and investment relationship.

Underlining the foundation of mutual trust in India-Africa relations, Ms. Harsha Bangari, Managing Director of EXIM Bank, highlighted how India’s lines of credit have supported critical infrastructure projects in Africa. She further highlighted the relevance of the Indian Development and Economic Assistance (IDEA) Scheme in meeting Africa’s development priorities and facilitating robust social infrastructure for its people.



Sanjiv Puri, President-Designate of the Confederation of Indian Industry, noted the high level of cooperation and partnership witnessed at the conclave among participating countries. He highlighted the palpable friendship and trust between them and mentioned that the ideas generated during the event would enhance cooperation between India and Africa in emerging sectors such as space and renewable energy.