IIT Kanpur, C3iHub collaborate with Tata Advanced Systems for cybersecurity solutions

C3iHub, a cybersecurity Technology Innovation hub at IIT Kanpur, supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India under NM-ICPS Mission, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

This partnership brings together two organizations to advance the realm of cybersecurity through collaborative research, innovation, and development.

The MoU was officially signed by Tanima Hajra, Chief Operating Officer (COO), C3iHub; and Suresh Baroth, Head, Weapons, Sensors & Security of Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

By joining forces, C3iHub and TASL aim to leverage their expertise, knowledge, and resources to address the pressing challenges posed by ever-evolving cyber threats in the defense sector.

Manindra Agrawal, Project Director of C3iHub informed that “C3iHub has gradually developed its expertise in the field of cybersecurity. With an aim to share our expertise, the MoU signing with the TASL is a major step in this direction. I look forward for a greater collaboration.”

C3iHub at IIT Kanpur is involved in cyber security by establishing a research center that addresses all aspects of critical infrastructure protection. It focuses on analysing security vulnerabilities and developing tools to address them at various levels of system architecture, translating these tools into deployment-ready software, to nucleating start-ups developing such tools at scale.

Suresh Baroth, Head, Weapons, Sensors & Security of TASL said, “TASL made various weapon systems for Indian Armed Forces and our main objective is to Cyberproof and Cybersecure these systems and no one is better than C3iHub to test these systems.”

C3iHub is a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) established at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems.