IIT Delhi offshore campus in Abu Dhabi to foster educational collaboration

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is set to open an offshore campus in Abu Dhabi early next year, marking a significant expansion of the prestigious IIT system beyond Indian borders. The campus will initially offer Master’s courses in Energy Transition and Sustainability, with Bachelor’s courses expected to follow from September onwards. This move reflects the commitment of India and the UAE to deepen cooperation in various sectors, including education, and signifies a new era of educational collaboration and opportunities in the region.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties through Education

During comprehensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the focus on strengthening cooperation in various sectors, including education, was evident. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Education and Knowledge department of Abu Dhabi marked a significant milestone in establishing the IIT Delhi campus in the UAE. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both countries to foster educational partnerships and create a conducive environment for knowledge exchange.

Expansion of the IIT System

With the establishment of the offshore campus in Abu Dhabi, IIT Delhi becomes the second IIT to venture beyond Indian borders, following in the footsteps of IIT Madras. The offshore campuses signify a strategic move to extend the reach of the prestigious IIT system and create international hubs of excellence in education. The IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi will offer Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Ph.D. level programs, along with research centers focusing on sustainable energy, climate studies, computing, and data sciences.

Collaborative Efforts and Vision

The tripartite MoU between the Ministry of Education of India, IIT Delhi, and Abu Dhabi Department of Education & Knowledge (ADEK) holds great significance in realizing the establishment of the IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi campus. The vision to establish an Indian Institute of Technology in the UAE was set during a Virtual Summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in February last year. The tireless efforts of both sides over the past two years have translated this vision into a tangible reality.

Expanding International Footprint: IIT in Zanzibar

In addition to the campus in Abu Dhabi, IIT is set to commence operations in Zanzibar with IIT Madras at Zanzibar. This move further expands the international footprint of the IIT system and strengthens its global presence. The Zanzibar campus will initially admit undergraduate and master’s students, fostering educational opportunities in the region. With campuses in Abu Dhabi, Zanzibar, and Kuala Lumpur, IIT is establishing a network of international campuses to promote academic excellence and cross-cultural collaboration.

The opening of IIT Delhi’s offshore campus in Abu Dhabi signifies a momentous step in fostering educational collaboration between India and the UAE. This expansion of the prestigious IIT system beyond Indian borders reflects the commitment to provide high-quality education and create a global network of academic excellence. The IIT campuses in Abu Dhabi and Zanzibar are poised to offer a diverse range of programs and research opportunities, attracting students and scholars from around the world. As these offshore campuses commence operations, they open new avenues for knowledge exchange, innovation, and cultural understanding, contributing to the growth of both nations and the region as a whole.