IAF’s Skyward Ascent: Pioneering Move for 90 More LCA-MK1A Aircraft Amidst Ongoing Contract Execution

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to acquire an additional 90 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-MK1A, a move that comes on the heels of the ongoing execution of the contract for 83 LCA-Mk1A.

It has been reported in Financial Express Online that the Ministry of Defence inked Rs 48,000-crore agreement in 2021 with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) 83 LCA-Mk1A fighter aircraft for IAF.

These aircraft represent a significant advancement over the existing LCA-MK1, a testament to India’s ongoing commitment to bolster its air capabilities. As per the stipulated terms, the delivery timeline entails three LCA-MK1A units being dispatched to the IAF in February 2024, followed by the provisioning of 16 aircraft annually for the subsequent five years.

Undoubtedly, the IAF’s pursuit of air superiority remains steadfast. In alignment with this resolute ambition, an unnamed defence source divulged, “We are poised to formally approach the government for an additional order of LCA-MK1A jets. We have our sights set on securing an extra 90 aircraft, equivalent to four squadrons.”

Meanwhile, for the induction of the LCA-Mk2, a more expansive and potent iteration is obvious with projections indicating its deployment as of 2032.

Acknowledging the broader perspective, the fulfilment of the 83-unit LCA-Mk1A contract is slated for completion by 2028-29, potentially extending to 2030.

Consequently, to ensure the continuity of production lines and to swiftly augment the operational strength, sources in the defence and security establishment indicate that the IAF is actively considering the acquisition of an additional batch comprising 90 LCA-Mk1A fighter jets.

The forthcoming LCA-Mk2 holds the promise of superior capabilities. Its design encompasses an extended range and endurance, with pioneering inclusions such as the Onboard Oxygen Generation System (OBOGS), a debut in the aircraft’s integration. Furthermore, the LCA-MK2 is slated to incorporate formidable heavy stand-off weapons, encompassing the likes of Scalp, Crystal Maze, and Spice-2000. This embodiment of advanced technology is set to surpass its predecessors, boasting a 1350mm extension in length, integrated canards, and a staggering payload capacity of 6500 kg, far surpassing the LCA’s 3500 kg.

This progressive trajectory isn’t novel. The IAF had already commissioned 20 Initial Operational Configuration (IOC) standard LCA aircraft, in addition to 20 Fully Operational Configuration (FOC) standard aircraft, which encompasses eight twin-seater trainers. Currently, 32 MK-1 aircraft are operational within the IAF’s fleet, with the remaining eight trainers slated for delivery in the present financial year. As India’s aviation prowess continues to ascend, these measured advancements solidify its commitment to enhancing its aerial supremacy.