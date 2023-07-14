IAF’s heroic relief efforts bring hope and air to flood-hit states

The Indian Air Force (IAF) continues its commendable efforts in carrying out relief operations to aid the flood-affected states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Over the past 48 hours, the IAF has conducted a total of 40 sorties, resulting in the successful rescue of 126 individuals and the distribution of 17 tons of essential relief materials.

In the most recent 24-hour period, the IAF focused its major operations on the flood-affected regions of Haryana. The villages of Nihara, Allaudin Majra, Bishangarh, Segta, Bhunni, Mumni, Segti, and Jansui received vital relief supplies including rations, tarpaulin sheets, fresh food, and water bottles. This assistance was provided by M-17 helicopters, which swiftly delivered the much-needed aid to the affected communities.

To ensure an efficient response, the IAF has stationed its skilled air warriors and deployed a range of assets including M-17 and Chinook helicopters, as well as An-32 and C-130 transport aircraft. These aircraft and personnel are readily available on standby, poised to undertake any necessary operations as required.

The IAF’s relentless dedication to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief reflects their commitment to the well-being of citizens affected by natural calamities. By mobilizing their resources and expertise, the IAF continues to make a significant impact in the ongoing relief efforts in these flood-affected states.

Through their continued support and selfless service, the IAF brings hope to the affected communities, providing them with much-needed relief, rescuing stranded individuals, and ensuring the delivery of essential supplies. The tireless efforts of the IAF exemplify the spirit of unity and resilience in times of adversity, as they work hand in hand with other agencies and local authorities to restore normalcy to the affected regions.

As the flood situation evolves, the IAF’s readiness and commitment to assist those in need remain unwavering. Their swift and efficient relief operations serve as a beacon of hope for the affected states, instilling confidence and reinforcing the belief that help is at hand. The IAF’s dedication and tireless endeavors to provide relief amidst challenging circumstances deserve the highest praise and recognition.