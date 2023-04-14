scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

IAF to participate in multilateral international exercise, Orion in France

Exercise Orion at Mont-De-Marsanwill be conducted between April 17 – May 5, with the IAF Contingent comprising four Rafale, two C-17, two ll-78 aircraft and 165 air warriors.

Written by Express Defence
IAF to participate in multilateral international exercise Orion in France
Participation in Exercise Orion would help IAF to adopt the best practices from other Air Forces.(Image Courtesy: IAF)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent will be departing for france on April 14 to participate in Exercise Orion at Mont-De-Marsan, an air force base of the French Air And Space Force (FASF).

Image Courtesy: IAF

The exercise will be conducted between April 17 – May 5, with the IAF Contingent comprising four Rafale, two C-17, two ll-78 aircraft and 165 air warriors. This would be the first overseas exercise for the IAF’s Rafale aircraft.

Image Courtesy: IAF
Also Read

​Besides the IAF and the FASF, Air Forces from Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain and United States of America would also be flying in this multilateral exercise.

Also Read
Image Courtesy: IAF

Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the India Air Force, by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-04-2023 at 12:18 IST

Stock Market