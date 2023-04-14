IAF to participate in multilateral international exercise, Orion in France

An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent will be departing for france on April 14 to participate in Exercise Orion at Mont-De-Marsan, an air force base of the French Air And Space Force (FASF).

Image Courtesy: IAF

The exercise will be conducted between April 17 – May 5, with the IAF Contingent comprising four Rafale, two C-17, two ll-78 aircraft and 165 air warriors. This would be the first overseas exercise for the IAF’s Rafale aircraft.

Image Courtesy: IAF

​Besides the IAF and the FASF, Air Forces from Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain and United States of America would also be flying in this multilateral exercise.

Image Courtesy: IAF

Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the India Air Force, by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces.