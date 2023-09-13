scorecardresearch
IAF gets the delivery of the first C295 Transport Aircraft in Spain

The C295, configured for transport and featuring an indigenous electronic warfare system, is preparing to depart Airbus’ production site in Seville, Spain, heading for Delhi, India. The aircraft will be flown by a joint crew from IAF and Airbus.

In a significant move towards self-reliance in India's defence manufacturing sector, the remaining 40 C295s from the IAF order will be manufactured and assembled in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

Airbus Defence and Space has officially handed over the first of 56 C295 aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a significant milestone to replace their aging Avros-748 fleet.

At a special ceremony held in Seville the military transport aircraft was handed over in the presence of India’s Ambassador to Spain Dinesh K Patnaik and IAF Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari.

Also Read

Also Read

Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Military Air Systems at Airbus, expressed, “Just two years ago, we inked this historic contract with India for 56 C295s. Today, we are on track, delivering the first aircraft, and we’re thrilled to enhance the Indian Air Force’s capabilities and modernize their transport fleet. This marks the start of a promising, long-term partnership with the Indian Air Force.”

The initial batch of 16 C295s will be assembled in Seville, Spain, with the second aircraft scheduled for delivery in May 2024. The subsequent 14 aircraft will follow, arriving at a rate of one per month until August 2025.

In a significant move towards self-reliance in India’s defence manufacturing sector, the remaining 40 C295s from the IAF order will be manufactured and assembled in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). This partnership will establish a Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Vadodara, Western India.

Production of aircraft components has already commenced at the Main Constituent Assembly (MCA) facility in Hyderabad, South India. These components will be transported to the Vadodara FAL, which is expected to commence operations by November 2024.

Also Read

The first ‘Make in India‘ C295 is expected to roll off the Vadodara FAL assembly line in September 2026, marking a significant achievement for the Indian aerospace industry. The final aircraft is slated for delivery to the IAF by August 2031.

With 283 orders from 41 operators, the C295 stands out for its versatility, making it the undisputed leader in its segment. Capable of carrying up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, conducting cargo airdrops, supporting medical evacuations, and operating from short and unpaved runways, the C295 is a formidable aircraft.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 18:59 IST

