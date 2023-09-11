Hyderabad’s ARROBOT and Raghu Vamsi Group Unveil Innovative UGV for Armed Forces in Industry 4.0 Initiative

In a groundbreaking partnership, the Hyderabad-based Raghu Vamsi Group, an innovative Aerospace & Defence manufacturer, has joined hands with PAR EAST, a leader in autonomous manufacturing and supply chain solutions. This collaboration has given birth to ARROBOT, established in April 2023, in direct response to the explosive growth of automation driven by Industry 4.0.

ARROBOT unveiled an Unmanned Guided Vehicle (UGV) for the Armed Forces, with Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, as the guest.

Also Read Prime Minister Modi’s Vision for Global Cooperation at the G20 Summit

This startup, ARROBOT, has developed an Unmanned Guided Vehicle (UGV) tailored for the Armed Forces, designed to aid in logistics, surveillance, and reconnaissance in challenging terrains and environments. It boasts a capacity to carry up to 200 Kgs on its top and tug up to 600 Kgs, offering a 30-degree view, and is versatile with various additional attachments. Positioned at the intersection of digitalization, electronics, and automation, ARROBOT aims to simplify and democratize Industry 4.0. It has already received more than 10 separate orders from multinational corporations and Indian government undertakings. According to the company’s Co-Founder & CEO, Ravi Achanta, “ARROBOT” intends to empower industries with cutting-edge solutions, making them thrive in the modern era.

Known for its innovative prowess, Raghu Vamsi Group has developed solutions for autonomous material movement of up to 5 tons and Aircraft Push Back for towing and manoeuvring aircraft. This showcases their unwavering commitment to providing advanced technology and solutions to customers not only in India but worldwide.

Also Read SpaceVIP blasts off into India: Unveiling luxury space adventures and STEM Education for the Cosmos

Expressing his enthusiasm at the launch, Vamsi Vikas, Managing Director of Raghu Vamsi, stated, “It’s a moment of pride for us to stand among the few companies in India with in-house expertise spanning all core manufacturing domains, enabling us to create cutting-edge products in fields like Missile Systems, Electro Optics, Jet Engines, Loitering Munitions, Drones, and more.”

ARROBOT has ambitious plans to generate highly skilled job opportunities for India’s youth in the next two years. This not only boosts the economy but also ensures India’s leadership in technological advancements. With the introduction of “ARROBOT,” Raghu Vamsi Group is propelling India to the forefront of robotics and industrial automation. This strategic move is a significant stride towards realizing the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” vision of the Government of India, solidifying India’s stature as a prominent player in the global automation industry.