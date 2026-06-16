India on Monday successfully flight-tested the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM), marking a major advancement in indigenous missile development and long-range precision strike capabilities.

The test was conducted from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. Officials said data from multiple tracking and monitoring systems confirmed the successful completion of all mission objectives.

The missile’s performance was monitored through tracking instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur. The collected data validated its operational parameters and mission profile.

Indigenous missile clears key technology validation

“The missile achieved all mission objectives, validating critical technologies and demonstrating India’s growing long-range precision strike capability. Developed with all its sub-systems by DRDO with strong participation from Indian industry, the successful test is another major step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and a stronger national defence ecosystem,” the Ministry of Defence said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO scientists and industry partners involved in the project. Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh monitored the launch and praised the teams behind the successful test.

Senior officials from DRDO, along with representatives of the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, witnessed the launch.

What is the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile?

The LRLACM has been developed entirely within India, with contributions from multiple DRDO laboratories and domestic industry partners. The Aeronautical Development Establishment in Bengaluru serves as the nodal laboratory for the programme.

The missile forms part of India’s broader efforts under the Nirbhay and Long-Range Attack Cruise Missile programmes aimed at strengthening self-reliance in advanced defence technologies.

According to available details, the missile can strike targets at distances of up to 1,500 km. It is designed to loiter in the air, identify targets and execute precision strikes during the terminal phase of flight.

The platform is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads, enhancing its operational flexibility across different mission requirements.

Part of India’s long-range strike expansion

The successful test adds to India’s growing inventory of indigenous missile systems and strengthens its ability to conduct deep-strike operations against strategic targets.

Officials said the latest achievement reflects steady progress in building advanced domestic defence capabilities while reducing dependence on imported systems.