scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Honouring sacrifice and strengthening bonds: PM Modi’s visit to Egypt marks a milestone

PM Modi’s unwavering focus on acknowledging the remarkable contributions of Indian soldiers in both World Wars remains constant, even as he visits a memorial that was tragically destroyed during a conflict in the 1970s.

Written by Huma Siddiqui
Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi egypt trip, Narendra Modi visit to egypt,
The visit signifies a strengthening bond between India and Egypt, showcasing the importance of fostering relationships across continents. (File image)

In a poignant and significant mission, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to the brave Indian soldiers who fought and sacrificed their lives during World War I. His visit to Egypt holds great importance as he is scheduled to visit the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery in Cairo, a solemn memorial for Indian soldiers who served and perished in Egypt and Palestine.

PM Modi’s unwavering focus on acknowledging the remarkable contributions of Indian soldiers in both World Wars remains constant, even as he visits a memorial that was tragically destroyed during a conflict in the 1970s. The visit signifies a strengthening bond between India and Egypt, showcasing the importance of fostering relationships across continents.

Also Read

During his visit, PM Modi is expected to sign a pact elevating the India-Egypt relationship to a Strategic Partnership, solidifying their shared commitment to collaboration and cooperation. Numerous agreements and pacts are anticipated, highlighting their mutual interests and aspirations.

Also Read

India and Egypt have forged stronger ties in recent years, particularly in sectors such as defense and education. The invitation for Egypt to attend the G20 summit in Delhi reflects the growing significance of their bilateral relationship and their dedication to addressing global challenges.

Through his visit, PM Modi will honour the sacrifices of Indian soldiers, and strengthen diplomatic ties, and explore avenues for future collaboration. The valor and selflessness of these soldiers transcend time, serving as a reminder of the enduring friendship between India and Egypt.

More Stories on
Egypt
Narendra Modi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-06-2023 at 10:05 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS