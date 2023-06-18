Honouring sacrifice and strengthening bonds: PM Modi’s visit to Egypt marks a milestone

In a poignant and significant mission, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to the brave Indian soldiers who fought and sacrificed their lives during World War I. His visit to Egypt holds great importance as he is scheduled to visit the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery in Cairo, a solemn memorial for Indian soldiers who served and perished in Egypt and Palestine.

PM Modi’s unwavering focus on acknowledging the remarkable contributions of Indian soldiers in both World Wars remains constant, even as he visits a memorial that was tragically destroyed during a conflict in the 1970s. The visit signifies a strengthening bond between India and Egypt, showcasing the importance of fostering relationships across continents.

During his visit, PM Modi is expected to sign a pact elevating the India-Egypt relationship to a Strategic Partnership, solidifying their shared commitment to collaboration and cooperation. Numerous agreements and pacts are anticipated, highlighting their mutual interests and aspirations.

India and Egypt have forged stronger ties in recent years, particularly in sectors such as defense and education. The invitation for Egypt to attend the G20 summit in Delhi reflects the growing significance of their bilateral relationship and their dedication to addressing global challenges.

Through his visit, PM Modi will honour the sacrifices of Indian soldiers, and strengthen diplomatic ties, and explore avenues for future collaboration. The valor and selflessness of these soldiers transcend time, serving as a reminder of the enduring friendship between India and Egypt.