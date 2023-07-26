Honouring Heroes: Kilo Force organises special rally for veterans and families

In a display of the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to its veterans and their families, Kilo Force orchestrated a heartwarming gathering of braveheart families and ex-servicemen at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, Bandipora, on the occasion of July 25, 2023. The rally drew the participation of over 300 ex-servicemen and their dependents from North Kashmir.

Commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas, the special Ex-Servicemen rally stood as a tribute to the courageous soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice while serving on the frontlines during the Kargil War of 1999.

At the helm of the event was Maj Gen Mohit Seth, the General Officer Commanding, Kilo Force. The rally lived up to its motto of “Sampark-Swasthya-Sahuliyat,” effectively reaching out to a large number of veterans and families of ex-warriors, addressing their various hardships concerning pension, documentation, banking, welfare schemes, medical needs, and Aadhar card-related issues. Multiple facilitation stalls were set up, housing representatives from Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, Resettlement, Sainik Welfare Boards helpline, Record Offices, State Bank of India, J&K Bank, HDFC Bank, and the Civil administration. This collaborative platform provided a unique opportunity for the veterans and their families to interact with both military and civil agencies, thereby resolving long-pending issues.

Addressing the gathering, Maj Gen Mohit Seth conveyed the Indian Army’s solidarity with its extended family of veterans and dependents. He assured them that the government and the Army deeply value their needs and are committed to providing comprehensive care and support. The General Officer Commanding reaffirmed the Army’s goal of ensuring quality healthcare, dignity, and prompt problem resolution for Veer Naris, Veer Matas and Veterans.

The successful execution of the rally was made possible through the dedicated efforts of a local Rashtriya Rifles battalion. Their extensive interactions with veterans allowed for the compilation of a comprehensive data bank, facilitating swift redressal of grievances through multiple agencies during the event. This initiative underscored the Indian Army’s profound gratitude towards the veterans, fallen heroes, and their families for their unyielding loyalty and selfless service to the Nation. The Indian Army recognizes that it shall forever remain indebted to these brave souls.

The rally served as an embodiment of the Indian Army’s ethos and its commitment to caring for those who have served the Nation with unwavering dedication. Such events not only pay homage to the sacrifices made by our armed forces but also reinforce the bond between the Army, veterans, and their families, fostering a sense of solidarity and support that will endure for generations to come.