Honoring the Valor: The Kargil War and the support of the Indian industry

In the summer of 1999, during the Kargil conflict, the Gorkha Regiment faced a critical shortage of small-sized mountain boots required to navigate the treacherous terrains and endure the freezing temperatures at high altitudes. It was a dire situation for the soldiers who bravely confronted the odds in these challenging conditions. However, their predicament caught the attention of Kanpur based MKU Limited.

Led by their Chairman, Manoj Gupta, MKU Limited took it upon themselves to assist the Gorkha Regiment. Despite their regular monthly capacity being 8,000 units, the company accepted an emergency order for 10,000 mountaineering boots to be delivered within a mere 15 days. Many considered this task to be nearly impossible, but the company was driven by an unwavering dedication to serve the nation and a spirit of nationalism that ignited a fierce determination within them.

As Colonel Lalit Rai, a decorated war hero, recollects, “MKU’s immediate response was like a ray of hope. They worked day and night to deliver the boots just in time for the upcoming mission. These boots were like a ‘Farishta’.”

Body Armour for the Indian Army

MKU Limited’s contributions to the Indian Army extend beyond the Kargil War. In 2017, the company secured a major contract to produce 1.58 lakh helmets, marking the Indian Army’s first large-scale order for such equipment. These helmets are designed to withstand the impact of 9 mm ammunition fired from short range, ensuring the safety of our defenders in combat situations.

Moreover, the company’s commitment to preserving India’s cultural diversity and religious beliefs is evident in their creation of the ‘Veer Helmet’ for Sikh soldiers. This helmet is tailor-made to accommodate the Sikh ‘patka,’ symbolizing the harmony between security and tradition.

As India strives to become self-reliant, companies like MKU Limited play a pivotal role in bolstering our armed forces and supporting the vision of a self-reliant nation. Their innovative approach to manufacturing indigenous solutions not only strengthens our defense capabilities but also fosters the growth of indigenous industries.

The Kargil War remains a significant chapter in India’s history, showcasing the bravery and valor of our soldiers. MKU Limited’s role in providing essential gear during the conflict reflects the unyielding dedication of the Indian industry to support our armed forces.