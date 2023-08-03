Honoring Fallen Heroes: A Noble Tribute at the National War Memorial, New Delhi

The National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi stands as a symbol of reverence for the brave Battle Casualties (BCs) who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. With 25,941 names inscribed at the Tyag Chakra, the memorial holds the memory of their valor and heroism.

In a touching initiative, the NWM has been welcoming Next of Kin (NoK) and Veer Naris on a daily basis to honor their fallen loved ones. The families of these heroes, representing different Services, are invited to cherish their memories in a heartfelt ceremony.

Recognizing the Army’s substantial contribution, the Navy, Air Force, and Assam Rifles take turns to honor their BCs, while the Army remains dedicated to honoring BCs for the rest of the month. To make this gesture possible, the respective Service HQ facilitates the travel of NoK and their companions to New Delhi.

The initiative has left an indelible mark on the families of the fallen heroes, providing them with warmth, recognition, and the assurance that their sacrifices are deeply cherished by the nation and the Parent Arm/Service.

Recently, veterans of “Operation Pawan” commemorated their participation in the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) deployment in Sri Lanka. The Tyag Chakra of the National War Memorial bears the names of the 1,171 brave souls who laid down their lives during this operation, while more than 3,000 were injured.

Notably, the monthly ceremony also invites Veer Naris and NoKs of the Army, adding to the heartfelt moments of remembrance. The stories of Mrs Promila Devi, Mrs Bimla Devi, P Raveendran, and Mrs Laxmi are just a few examples of the profound impact of this initiative on the families of the fallen heroes.

One touching moment was captured during a ceremony when Mrs Ritamani Borgohain, wife of Sepoy Late Tanil Borgohain, offered a wreath in memory of her husband. Sepoy Tanil Borgohain, a brave scout, was martyred in 2005, leaving behind a loving wife and two children. Her resilience in raising her children and cherishing her husband’s memories touched the hearts of many.

As the families of martyrs continue to be welcomed at the National War Memorial, the nation pays solemn tribute to their sacrifices. The noble initiative stands as a testament to the enduring gratitude and support from the entire nation and the Indian Army, providing solace to the families in their journey of remembrance.