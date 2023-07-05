scorecardresearch
High-intensity Japan-India maritime exercise JIMEX 23 takes off 

The seventh edition of the bilateral Japan-India Maritime Exercise 2023 (JIMEX 23) is being conducted from 05 -10 July. JIMEX 23 will witness the participation of INS Delhi, India’s first indigenously built Guided Missile Destroyer and INS Kamorta, an Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette.

Written by Express Defence
The seventh edition of the bilateral Japan-India Maritime Exercise 2023 (JIMEX 23) is being conducted off Visakhapatnam from 05 -10 July.

Indian navy is hosting the seventh edition of JIMEX 23. This edition marks the 11th anniversary of JIMEX, since its inception in 2012.

According to the official from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) units under the command of RAdm Nishiyama Takahiro, Commander Escort Flotilla One, and Indian Naval ships under the command of RAdm Gurcharan Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet are participating in the exercise.

JIMEX 23 will witness the participation of INS Delhi, India’s first indigenously built Guided Missile Destroyer and INS Kamorta, an indigenously designed and built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette.

The naval exercise will also include fleet tanker INS Shakti, a submarine, maritime patrol aircraft P8I and Dornier, ship-borne helicopters and fighter aircraft.

JMSDF will be represented by the guided missile destroyer JS Samidare and its integral helicopters.

“The exercise will be conducted over six days in two phases – a Harbour Phase at Visakhapatnam comprising professional, sports and social interactions, after which, the two navies will jointly hone their warfighting skills at sea and enhance their interoperability through complex multi-discipline operations in the surface, sub-surface and air domains,” said the navy spokesperson.

Over the years, JIMEX 23 has grown in scope and complexity which provides an opportunity to learn from each other’s best practices and facilitates operational interactions between IN and JMSDF.

The JIMEX will foster mutual cooperation and reaffirm their shared commitment towards maritime security in the region, as per the statement from the Indian navy.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 20:10 IST

