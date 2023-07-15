HAL & SAFRAN to build engines for AMCA and Helicopters

India and France have enjoyed a longstanding relationship in military aviation, and are now poised to expand their defence cooperation further, particularly in advanced aeronautical technologies and industrial collaborations.

At the end of bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday in Paris, both leaders adopted the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap on the 25th Anniversary of the Indo-French Strategic Partnership: towards a century of French-Indian relations.”

The Horizon 2047 Roadmap highlights the intent of both countries to work together in the interest of global peace and security and also reaffirmed their commitment to a rules based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

India and France intend to work together in the interest of international peace and stability and reaffirm their commitment to a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. And in an effort to further strengthen their Strategic Partnership, they decided to deepen their cooperation in the sectors of the future. According to the document the two sides will work together in collaborating in sharing expertise to develop and design engines for fighter jets and helicopters.

The Joint Development of Combat Aircraft Engine:

India and France have taken a significant step forward by pledging their support for the joint development of a combat aircraft engine. This engine will be for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

In 2022, Financial Express Online had reported that the French Company Safran was in talks with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for jointly developing 125kn engine for India’s indigenous fifth generation AMCA.

This collaborative effort showcases the trust and synergy between the two nations, as they aim to push the boundaries of technological innovation. By leveraging their respective expertise and resources, India and France seek to develop cutting-edge aeronautical technologies that will enhance their defence capabilities.

Industrial Cooperation in Motorization of Heavy-Lift Helicopters:

Under the Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) program, India and France have embarked on a promising industrial cooperation venture. Specifically, Safran Helicopter Engine, France, will play a crucial role in the motorization of heavy-lift helicopters. This partnership holds immense potential for both countries, as it aligns with India’s “Make in India” initiative while benefiting from French technological prowess. The recently concluded Shareholders’ Agreement between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Helicopter Engine signifies a concrete step toward realizing this ambitious program.

Trust and Technology Transfer:

The foundation of India-France defence relations lies in the spirit of trust and technology transfer. Over the years, both nations have demonstrated their commitment to sharing critical components and building blocks of technology. The successful Indo-French experience in technology transfer serves as a strong precedent for future collaborations. One such example is the contract between Safran Helicopter Engine and HAL for the Transfer of Technology of Forging and Castings for the Shakti Engine. This not only highlights French support for technology transfer but also underscores their dedication to India’s “Make in India” initiative.

India and France have forged a remarkable partnership in the realm of defence, characterized by trust, collaboration, and technology transfer. The recent delivery of 36 Rafale fighter jets and the joint development of a combat aircraft engine exemplify the strength of this relationship. Moreover, the industrial cooperation for the motorization of heavy-lift helicopters and the technology transfer initiatives showcase the mutual commitment to enhance defence capabilities while fostering indigenous manufacturing. As India and France continue to nurture their defence relations, they stand poised to shape the future of defence technologies and solidify their position as strategic partners in the global arena.