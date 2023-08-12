scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Guwahati to host Northeast’s first-ever defence tech expo

A meeting to review the preparations was held between the state government and top Army officials here on Friday, Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah said.

Written by PTI
army
The expo will witness the participation of over 200 indigenous manufacturers, startups and MSMEs. (PTI)

A defence technology exhibition, showcasing latest weapons, vehicles and other equipment, will be held for the first time in the Northeast, with Assam’s largest city Guwahati gearing up to host the event in October.

A meeting to review the preparations was held between the state government and top Army officials here on Friday, Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah said.

“Held a meeting along with GoC-in-C, Eastern Command Lt. Commander R Kalita to review the proposed defence expo Defence East Tech 2023 scheduled to be held for the first time in the North East on the 10th & 11th of October 2023 at Maniram Dewan Trade Center, Guwahati,” Borah wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

Also Read
Also Read

He said this will be the first-ever defence technology exhibition showcasing cutting-edge weapons, vehicles and tech solutions ranging from assault rifles to military drones.

The expo will witness the participation of over 200 indigenous manufacturers, startups and MSMEs.

Also Read

“This programme aligns with Hon’ble PM Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji’s #AatmaNirbhar Campaign realising the vision of a ‘Self-Reliant India’ and aims to promote and strengthen India’s domestic industries, especially in critical sectors like defence,” Borah said.

The expo is also expected to have a ripple effect by furthering the industrial development of the sector in the state and provide an opportunity to bring in investment and create jobs, the minister added.

More Stories on
Defence

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-08-2023 at 15:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS