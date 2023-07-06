Greater collaboration is needed between DRDO and research bodies, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in New Delhi on Thursday.

During the course of the discussion, several innovative proposals emerged to enhance indigenisation content in domestic defence manufacturing.

The defence minister also outlined the provisions for better health & pension services & re-settlement to the ex-servicemen.

Chintan Shivir focused on the collaboration of DRDO with other research bodies with performance audits. Rajnath Singh calls for bringing more efficiency to the functioning Ministry of Defence and the future roadmap of different organisations.

The defence minister sat through the day-long deliberations, which were spread over six sessions, covering important issues pertaining to the Department of Defence (DoD), Department of Defence Production (DDP), MoD (Finance), Department of Military Affairs (DMA), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) and Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

Tweeting after the meeting, the defence minister said: “Had extensive discussions during the day-long ‘MoD Chintan Shivir’ today. Several important issues pertaining to strengthening India’s Defence capabilities and the welfare of our Ex-Servicemen were discussed. I have directed all the concerned departments to prepare a time-bound action plan and make a presentation on the Action Taken Report within 15 days.”

During the meeting, Rajnath Singh directed that a detailed action taken report on various issues be submitted to him within a fortnight to take forward these discussions.