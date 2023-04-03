Government to target Rs 20,000 crore of investment in defence corridors by 2025

For the two defence corridors, the government has set up a target of Rs 20,000 crore by 2024-25.

Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs) are set up in order to attract total investment from the defence industries. Two DICs are set up to develop the domestic supply chain and strengthen the defence manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

In Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), there are 06 nodes namely, Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot & Lucknow, and in Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor (TNDIC) 05 nodes namely, Chennai, Hosur, Coimbatore, Salem & Tiruchirappalli.

Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is the nodal agency for UPDIC and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) is the nodal agency for TNDIC. Both States have promulgated their respective Aerospace & Defence Policies to attract investments in DICs.

As per available information, 108 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) have been signed with industries in UPDIC having a potential investment of Rs 12,191 crore.

According to the Government, so far, an investment of Rs 2,445 crore has been made and 1611 Hectare of land has been acquired so far for the development of UPDIC.

Further, in Tamil Nadu, arrangements have been made through MoUs etc with 53 industries for a potential investment of Rs 11,794 crore. Investment worth Rs 3,894 crore has been made and 910 Hectare of land has been acquired so far for the development of TNDIC, as per the reports.

The DICs have been established to develop a holistic defence manufacturing ecosystem which is a progressive and ongoing process.