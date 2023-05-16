The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has declared 164 Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) items, with an import substitution value of Rs 814 crore, have met the target within the timelines.

The notification was issues by the Department of Defence Production (DDP) under the MoD.

The list of items was to be indigenised by December 2022 as per the notification.

The MoD has listed a comprehensive list of items for domestic production.

According to the MOD, the indigenisation of these items has been achieved by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) either through Industry partners, including MSMEs, or in-house.

In continuation, the DDP has also notified four PILs consisting of 4,666 items, including Line Replacement Units (LRUs), Sub-systems, Spares and Components for DPSUs.

It had, earlier, notified successful indigenisation of 2,572 items, with an import substitution value of Rs 1,756 crore.

Now, with the notification of these 164 additional items, the total number of indigenised items till December 2022 from these PILs of DDP stands at 2,736, worth an import substitution value of Rs 2,570 crore.

“These indigenised items will now be procured from the Indian Industry only, the MoD said in a statement.