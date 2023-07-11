Godrej Aerospace’s Integral Role in ISRO’s Space Missions and Expansion into Commercial Aviation Supply Chain

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, proudly announced that its business arm, Godrej Aerospace, has once again demonstrated its vital contribution to India’s space exploration endeavors. The company has supplied critical components for the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Maneck Behramkamdin, AVP & Business Head of Godrej Aerospace, expressed deep satisfaction with their involvement in the mission, stating, “We take immense pride in our contribution to ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission.” He also affirmed their commitment to continue supporting future launches, missions, and the development of advanced aerospace components and systems as a trusted partner of ISRO.

Financial Express Online previously reported on Godrej Aerospace’s significant role in the earlier Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2 missions. For Chandrayaan-1, they provided the Vikas engine, thrustors, critical parts for remote sensing antenna and ground system antenna. In the case of Chandrayaan-2, their contributions included the L110 engine and CE20 engine for the GSLV Mk III launcher, thrusters for the Orbiter and Lander, as well as components for the DSN antenna.

Maneck Behramkamdin shared further details with a select group of journalists, revealing that over the past three decades, Godrej Aerospace has contributed to the production of more than 175 engines for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) missions. These contributions encompass liquid propulsion engines for PSLV and GSLV rockets, satellite thrusters, and antenna systems. The engines manufactured by Godrej Aerospace have played a pivotal role in the resounding success of ISRO’s satellite launches.

Moreover, Godrej Aerospace has been a crucial contributor to the manufacturing of the L110 engine for the core stage and the CE20 engine thrust chamber for the upper stage of the LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark III), which is ISRO’s heaviest launcher. Recently, this heavy launcher successfully deployed 36 satellites for OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company. Behramkamdin expressed their intentions to focus on innovation and exports to global markets, including the United States, projecting 100% growth in the next three years.

Civil Aviation & Godrej

With the burgeoning order book of aircraft, Godrej Aerospace, as part of Godrej and Boyce, aims to play a pivotal role in the supply chain responsible for the maintenance of aircraft engines. Maneck Behramkamdin emphasized the enormous opportunity presented by the maintenance and care of the approximately 2,000 engines that will power the 1,000 aircraft set to be inducted into India’s fleet over the next two decades. Godrej Aerospace envisions itself as an integral part of this supply chain, supporting the requirements for engine maintenance.

Godrej Aerospace & GE Engines for Fighter Jets

Behramkamdin further revealed that Godrej Aerospace is keen on becoming a part of the supply chain for manufacturing the GE 414 engines, which will power India’s next-generation indigenous fighter jets. The company aims to manufacture modules of the GE 414 engines and contribute to the supply chain for these workhorses, marking a significant stride in India’s defense capabilities.

As India emphasizes indigenous manufacturing and local sourcing in the aerospace and defense sectors, major players like Airbus and Boeing have committed to increased local manufacturing and investment. Behramkamdin highlighted the opportunities in supplying aircraft structures and meeting the large titanium requirements. He also stressed the growing demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircraft parts.

Part of Global Supply Chain

Behramkamdin mentioned ongoing talks with Airbus and Boeing, stating that Godrej Aerospace is looking to collaborate with them as tier two suppliers. Leveraging their experience in military engines, they aim to manufacture modules for commercial aircraft engines as well.

Godrej Aerospace’s reputation and expertise have already earned them collaborations with industry giants like Rolls-Royce and Safran, and partnerships with esteemed organizations such as ISRO, DRDO, and GTRE (Gas Turbine Research Establishment).

The company continues to be a driving force behind ISRO’s space missions while expanding its footprint in the commercial aviation supply chain. Its commitment to indigenous manufacturing, innovation, and technological advancements further solidifies its position as a key player in India’s aerospace and defense sectors.

New Facility

In line with their commitment to indigenous manufacturing, innovation, and technological advancements, Godrej Aerospace plans to invest Rs 250 crore in building a new facility in Khalapur, Maharashtra. This state-of-the-art facility will house advanced manufacturing, assembly, and integration facilities.

Civil Aviation & Godrej

Godrej Aerospace & GE Engines for Fighter Jets

Part of Global Supply Chain

New Facility

