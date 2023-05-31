GE will produce engines for LCA Mk2 soon – Know more about F414-INS6 engine

In what is expected to give a major boost to India’s defence manufacturing sector, in the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, a deal for the local manufacturing of the GE F414-INS6 engine for the Mk-2 Tejas fighter jet with transfer of technology (ToT) is expected to be approved.

The US based General Electric has sent an application to the American Congress seeking approval to jointly produce jet engines that could power jet aircraft and produced indigenously by India. At the end of talks between NSA Ajit Doval and his counterpart Jake Sullivan, a fact sheet issued by White House confirmed receiving the request and promised expeditious review of the application.

The company is expected to collaborate with Defence Research and Development Organisation to produce F414-INS6 engines for Tejas Mk2 which are expected to replace the ageing Mirage 2000, the MiG-29 fighters and Jaguar. If approved the engine manufacturer is expected to transfer technologies which will allow the production of critical components in India.

The GE-414 engine is a powerful and reliable engine that is currently used in a number of fighter jets, including the F/A-18 Super Hornet and the EA-18G Growler. It is expected to provide the MK-2 Tejas with the performance and capabilities it needs to meet the challenges of the 21st century battlefield.

The deal for the local manufacturing of the GE F414 engine is part of a broader effort by India and the US to deepen their defence cooperation. The deal, once approved, is expected to create jobs and boost economic growth in India as the local manufacturing of the engine will require the development of a new supply chain in India. After fulfilling India’s requirement, the engines can be exported too.

The GE-414 engine deal is a major milestone in India’s efforts to become self-reliant in defence manufacturing.

GE F414 Features

The GE F414 is a high-performance, two-spool, axial-flow turbofan engine that is used to power a variety of military aircraft, including the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, the JAS 39 Gripen, and the Tejas Mark II. The GE F414 is a derivative of the GE F404 engine, which was developed in the 1970s. The GE414 has a number of features that make it an attractive choice for military aircraft, including:

High thrust: The GE F414 produces up to 18,000 pounds of thrust, which gives it the power to operate a variety of aircraft in a variety of missions.

High reliability: The GE F414 has a proven track record of reliability, with over 10 million hours of flight time accumulated.

Low maintenance: This engine is designed for easy maintenance, which reduces the cost of ownership.

Environmentally friendly: It meets all current environmental regulations, and is designed to be even more environmentally friendly in the future.

More about F414 engine:

Digital Engine Control (DEC): The GE414 is the first fighter engine to use a full authority digital engine control (FADEC) system. FADEC provides precise control of the engine’s performance, which improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions.

Integrated Electronic Engine Instrumentation (IEE): Is the first fighter engine to use an integrated electronic engine instrumentation (IEE) system. IEE provides real-time data on the engine’s performance, which helps pilots to make informed decisions about engine operation.

Wide chord, high-pressure compressor (HPC): Its wide chord, high-pressure compressor (HPC) provides greater efficiency and lower emissions than previous generation engines.

Low-pressure turbine (LPT): The engine’s low-pressure turbine (LPT) is designed for high efficiency and durability.

Previously…

In 2021, state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) placed an order for US$716 million for 99 engines and support services with the US based GE Aviation. These engines will be used to power the `Tejas’ Light Combat Aircraft. The order was placed for the highest thrust variant of the GE-F404 family of engines — the F404-GE-IN20. Both HAL and GE have been in partnership for almost two decades. All the engines and support services are expected to be completed by 2029.

Financial Express Online had reported that cooperation between HAL and GE will be further enhanced when F414 engines are manufactured in India for the upcoming LCA Mk2 programme.