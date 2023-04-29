scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Galwan hero’s wife becomes Army officer; posted to eastern Ladakh

Rekha Singh, wife of Naik Deepak Singh who was killed in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020, has been commissioned into the Indian Army as a Lieutenant, officials said on Saturday.

Written by PTI
Galwan valley, defence
Woman Cadet Rekha Singh, wife of Late Naik(Nursing Assistant) Deepak Singh got commissioned into Indian Army after completing her training. (Photo: Twitter/ @adgpi)

Rekha Singh, wife of Naik Deepak Singh who was killed in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020, has been commissioned into the Indian Army as a Lieutenant, officials said on Saturday.

She has been posted to a frontline base along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, they said Lt Singh on Saturday completed her one-year training at the Chennai-based Officers Training Academy (OTA).

Naik Singh was from the 16th Battalion of Bihar Regiment and he was posthumously awarded Vir Chakra in 2021.

Also Read

Also read: India calls for eliminating terrorism at SCO Defence Ministers meeting

“Woman Cadet Rekha Singh, wife of Late Naik(Nursing Assistant) Deepak Singh, #VirChakra(Posthumous) got commissioned into #IndianArmy after completing her training from #OTA #Chennai,” the Army tweeted.

It said Deepak Singh made the supreme sacrifice during the Galwan Valley clashes.

More Stories on
Defence
Defence news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-04-2023 at 17:27 IST

Stock Market