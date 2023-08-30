scorecardresearch
GalaxEye Revolutionizes Space Imaging with High-Resolution Aerial Drone-based SAR System

Their proprietary data fusion technology enables satellite constellations to perform all-weather imaging without being hindered by atmospheric challenges.

Written by FE Online
High-Resolution Aerial Drone, GalaxEye Revolutionizes Space, GalaxEye Revolutionizes Space start-up, Synthetic Aperture Radar system,
GalaxEye has set itself apart as a leading player in this field, alongside established organizations like ISRO & DRDO. (Representative image)

GalaxEye, a pioneering SpaceTech start-up, has achieved a groundbreaking feat by introducing an innovative high-resolution Aerial Drone-based Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) System. This cutting-edge technology allows for detailed all-weather imaging, even in adverse conditions. GalaxEye has set itself apart as a leading player in this field, alongside established organizations like ISRO & DRDO.

Their proprietary data fusion technology enables satellite constellations to perform all-weather imaging without being hindered by atmospheric challenges. This advancement facilitates the creation of detailed images through a compact satellite constellation. Once fully operational, this constellation aims to achieve global coverage within a 12-hour window, proving invaluable across sectors such as insurance, agriculture, property assessment, and utility monitoring.

Dr Sudheer Kumar of ISRO acknowledges GalaxEye’s capabilities, emphasizing the growth of young space startups in India. Dr V Kamakoti of IIT Madras praises GalaxEye’s achievements and the promising landscape of India’s space-tech ecosystem.

Suyash Singh, GalaxEye’s CEO, has highlighted the company’s tech prowess and commitment to its mission in an official company statement. The accomplishment underscores India’s space successes and its growing space-tech ecosystem.

Founded in 2021, GalaxEye is the brainchild of entrepreneurs from Avishkar Hyperloop. The start-up is developing a multi-sensor imaging satellite with high resolution and a unique Data-as-a-Service model. Collaborations with organizations like Antaris Inc and Dassault Systemes further propel their endeavors. The company has also sought support from ISRO to advance its initiatives.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 11:56 IST

