G20 TWG Meet in Srinagar: Showcasing ‘Paradise on Earth’s’ Reality

By Farooq Wani

Despite the looming threat of disruption by Pakistani sponsored terrorists, the epoch-making third of G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting in Srinagar earlier this week passed off smoothly. It was history in the making when seen in the context of organising a global-scale event in a region that not too long ago was riven with violence that resulted in unrest, instability and unfathomable economic distress.

Despite what detractors may say, there can be no two views that it was the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution that paved the way for progress. Both these articles were discriminatory in nature as they disallowed implementation of all-India people oriented initiatives launched by the centre to improve the quality of life of the masses and hence impeded progress in J&K.

Also Read India showcases scenic Kashmir to G20 countries, hoping to woo foreign tourists



With the removal of these inhibiting Articles, development and economic growth in J&K got an impetus and with the benefits of central schemes trickling down to the common man, helped in ushering peace. With the situation normalising, tourism, which is the largest industry in this region got a boost and the large number of locals who were dependent on it got back their livelihood.

The people of Kashmir anxiously waited for the G20 meeting as delegates would through their physical presence be in a much better position to tell their people about this fabled ‘paradise on earth’, and to a large extent their tourism and hospitality-linked expectations of locals were met.

Also Read Srinagar gets ready to host G20 guests for key summit – See Photos



It was an eventful three days (May 22 to May 24) that saw G20 delegates not only deliberating on the next steps for promotion of tourism and hospitality globally, but also taking a tour of Srinagar’s business district (key markets), meeting and interacting with civil society to get a first-hand account on the changed scenario in J&K.

Delegates were given a feel of “Naya (New) Kashmir brought about under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UT Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and from what they said, it’s apparent that the delegates left with fond memories of the region’s enchanting natural beauty.

What were the major outcomes and features of this landmark and remarkable event? First and foremost, delegates got an insight into the unexplored tourism potential of the Kashmir Valley and Jammu. Second, it gave delegates an excellent opportunity to evaluate ground realities and dispel apprehensions and negative images created by motivated propaganda.

The reaction of delegates was encouraging and positive. Visits to Polo View market to shop for Kashmiri handicraft, walking around the pristine Mughal Gardens, or enjoying shikara (local boat) rides on the Dal left an indelible impression in their minds.

While peace may have returned, but for a not so friendly neighbour, the holding the G20 meet in Srinagar became an ego issue as it outrightly rejected its disinformation campaign portraying Kashmir being in the grip of anarchy in Kashmir. Hence, there was a high probability of orchestrated violence and security forces working in synergy with law enforcement and intelligence agencies did detect a sinister plan of high level violence.

Thanks to round the clock security and efficient intelligence gathering, the G20 meet was seamless, efficient and effective. Security agencies came in for much praise for facilitating the successful hosting of a major global event in a strategically sensitive location like J&K.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar praised the police and paramilitary rank and file for ensuring an incident-free event that allowed delegates to leave with good memories and for further enhancing the confidence level amongst the people of J&K as far as maintenance of peace is concerned.

Top security officials are of the view that G20 has opened new vistas and given hope for the future, and sounded the death knell of anti-Kashmir narratives so often projected by Pakistan.

G20 was unobtrusively a people’s event that showcased Kashmiri traditions, food, art & craft, and hospitality to guests from around the world.

Film tourism and handicrafts got a deserving boost during the G20. Both were identified as key areas for future exploration and how they could enhance J&K’s economic growth. It has been identified as a niche area worth devoting attention to, especially in the context of exploring new locations and popular destinations for purposes of entertainment.

During the G20 Tourism meet in Srinagar, J&K was also projected as an international film shooting destination. Sixty delegates from seven countries took part in the side event on the theme “Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation.” They deliberated on the importance of film tourism and its impact on the economy and culture. It was unanimously agreed that J&K is one of the best places for a film or TV serial shoot.

Actress Hina Khan was one among many who attended the G20 TWG. She expressed her excitement about being honoured by Jammu & Kashmir and fellow Kashmiris for the first time. “My peers have got so much love from cities where they hail from and finally I got to experience the same,” she said.

She used the opportunity of her presence to interact with many personalities, including young talent, be it actors, rappers, or singers. Her message to this aspiring section of society was simple – “believe in yourself and if your parents stand by you, then nothing can stop you.”

Hina wrote on Instagram that the G20 TWG promoted positive growth and offered constructive alternatives for young people in Jammu-Kashmir and the country.

“Seeing recognition from the home government for genuine achievers is encouraging. Hoping to inspire many more to choose the right path for their future,” she said in her post while praising Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu for his “progressive attitude” and his desire to “break stereotypes and taboos”.

On development and tourism in Srinagar, Hina was all praise for how the city now looked.

“It felt like a new place. There are so many new places that have opened up, including cafes and there is so much beauty and so much to see. I am sure tourism will sky rocket. It felt like a new city.”

Telugu film star of “Natu Natu” dance fame Ram Charan, who also attended the meeting on film tourism, said that Kashmir has untapped potential for films and that the scope for tourism-related films is as yet unexplored territory. He also said that young and emerging talent needs to be encouraged and that doing this will go a long way in benefitting J&K’s tourism economy.

Till 1990, Kashmir was the second home of Bollywood. It was Indian film icon Raj Kapoor who played a lead role in Kashmir becoming a popular film shooting venue, when at the age of 25; he directed his film ‘Barsaat’ in 1949. Bollywood films like ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ (1964), ‘Jab Jab Phool Khile’ (1965) and ‘Bobby’ (1973), followed. Songs of these films continue to remain all-time favourites.

After an insurgency broke out in the early 1990s, filmmakers snapped their ties with the region due to the violence, uncertainty and chaos that prevailed. Cinema halls were burned down; artists and others who were associated with the film industry were threatened. It was only in 2021, that the UT of J&K introduced a new Film Policy with an aim to develop the UT as the first choice destination for film shooting.

This policy has led to the creation of a vibrant film ecosystem and we now see filmmakers from across the world undertaking exploratory visits to the region and being offered a host of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, besides world-class facilities. The new policy is also maximising promising local talent potential and creating livelihood opportunities for many others.

The fake and biased views of Kashmir will soon have no takers and the international community is least concerned about countries like Pakistan, China and Turkey who boycotted this meet. Without a doubt it can be said that the success of the G20 meeting in Srinagar is a feather in the cap of both Prime Minister Modi and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The author is Editor Brighter Kashmir, author, TV commentator, political analyst and columnist.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.