G20 Summit: Stringent security measures in place at the venue – Full list of banned items at Bharat Mandapam

In the heart of New Delhi, the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated G20 Summit, and the city is busy with frenzied preparations, intricate traffic manoeuvres, and an aura of heightened security. This global convergence, where leaders from every corner of the world unite, marks an epochal moment for India. With time nearing before the traffic protocols take hold, Delhi readies itself for a profound and transformative four-day interlude.

The Delhi Police is sparing no diligence in safeguarding the city and the dignitaries arriving for the Summit. The ban on entry for heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles commences immediately, with the embargo extending until Sunday’s midnight. Moreover, taxis and autos will undergo similar restrictions, commencing their journey at 5 am on Saturday.

List of prohibited items at G20 Summit venue

While the national capital remains under watch by the various security agencies, the venue of the G20 Summit — Bharat Mandapam — has stricter regulations in place. The authorities released a list of items that are a complete no-no at the venue. Items like remote control car keys, cameras, flasks, among other things are not allowed inside the venue. Here’s the complete list of prohibited items:

Malls and markets to remain shut

In anticipation of the summit, authorities have unveiled specific traffic regulations that will be enforced in and around New Delhi from September 7th to 11th. Several commercial establishments, including malls and markets, will be temporarily closed during this period.

Areas falling outside the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will experience uninterrupted traffic flow. However, traffic on National Highway 48 (NH-48) is expected to be affected, as stated by the Delhi Traffic Police.

A press release issued by the Delhi Traffic Police assures that measures have been put in place to ensure the seamless operation of Metro services and the availability of all modes of public transportation, albeit with certain regulations.