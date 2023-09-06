scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

G20 Summit in Delhi: PM Modi spells out dos and don’ts for ministers during the two-day event

At a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, the prime minister also asked them to download the G20 India mobile app and make best use of its translation and other features while conversing with foreign dignitaries, officials said.

Written by PTI
Modi
The ministers have been asked to ditch their official vehicles and use the shuttle service to reach the Bharat Mandapam and other venues of various meetings. (PTI)

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spelt out a set of dos and don’ts to be observed by ministers during the two-day event to ensure that the visiting dignitaries are not put to any inconvenience, sources said.

The ministers have been asked to ditch their official vehicles and use the shuttle service to reach the Bharat Mandapam and other venues of various meetings.

At a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, the prime minister also asked them to download the G20 India mobile app and make best use of its translation and other features while conversing with foreign dignitaries, officials said.

Also Read
Also Read

The G20 mobile app has an instant translation feature incorporating all Indian languages and that of G20 nations.

With nearly 40 world leaders, including those from international organisations, set to attend the summit on September 9-10, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra briefed the ministers in detail about the protocol and related matters.

Some of the ministers are expected to be ministers in waiting for the world leaders who have started arriving for the summit.

Also Read

Union Minister of State for Health S P S Singh Baghel received President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his arrival in Delhi on Tuesday.

During an informal interaction before the meeting of the Union Cabinet which lasted for nearly one hour, the ministers were informed how important the summit was for India and its global image.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 16:51 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS