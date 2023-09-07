scorecardresearch
G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: One day to go! New Delhi set for the grand spectacle

G20 Summit Delhi Live Updates: World leaders and dignitaries from top 20 economies, including India, are expected to arrive at the venue either today or on September 8th.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
G20 Summit 2023, Delhi Live Updates: The summit will be held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
G20 Summit Live: The theme of the summit this year is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future' and India has underscored sustainability as a central concern. (Image/Bloomberg)
Delhi G20 Summit Live: India has set the stage for the grand G20 Summit from September 8 to September 9. World leaders and dignitaries from top 20 economies, including India, are expected to arrive at the venue either today or on September 8th. The summit will be held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending the summit. However, other notable leaders who have confirmed their attendance are the US President Joe Biden, Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, among others.

G20 Summit 2023: What is on the agenda?

The theme of the summit this year is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future’ and India has underscored sustainability as a central concern. The White House recently issued a statement indicating that the G20 partners will engage in discussions encompassing various collaborative initiatives to address global challenges. Furthermore, as we all know, India has positioned itself as the advocate for the Global South, serving as a conduit through which under-represented nations can voice their concerns. In this role, India seeks to find middle-ground solutions to global conflicts, including the ongoing Ukraine crisis, as a means to foster cooperation and bridge divides on the international stage.

G20 Summit 2023 Live: To know more about the G20 summit and its progress throughout the day, follow us here at financialexpress.com. From the grand welcome of world leaders to lavish dinner menus, we will keep you posted on all the live summit happenings. Stay tuned here:

08:02 (IST) 7 Sep 2023
G20 Summit 2023 Live: G20 Chief Coordinator on Summit

India's G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh V Shringla talks about India's digital innovations in different sectors that will be showcased at the G20 Summit New Delhi.

https://twitter.com/G20_Bharat/status/1699466039871037654

07:53 (IST) 7 Sep 2023
G20 Summit Live: What’s Bharat Mandapam, the venue of G20 summit in Delhi?

The much-anticipated G20 Summit is set to take place this weekend in the national capital, drawing prominent global leaders such as US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The summit is scheduled to be hosted at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), also recognized as Bharat Mandapam, situated in the Pragati Maidan area of New Delhi. This impressive complex, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26th of this year, boasts cutting-edge facilities including a convention center, exhibition halls, and an amphitheater.

During the G20 Summit, Bharat Mandapam, often referred to as the “culture corridor”, will serve as a platform for showcasing the rich traditions of 29 countries, encompassing India and the special guests attending the G20 event. This presentation will incorporate both physical and virtual exhibitions, providing a captivating and immersive experience for all visitors.

07:46 (IST) 7 Sep 2023
G20 Summit Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of G20 Summit

Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of G20 Summit to be held in Delhi starting September 8. Follow here for the latest update as the dignitaries arrive in the national capital for the Summit.

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 07:34 IST

