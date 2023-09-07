G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: One day to go! New Delhi set for the grand spectacle

Delhi G20 Summit Live: India has set the stage for the grand G20 Summit from September 8 to September 9. World leaders and dignitaries from top 20 economies, including India, are expected to arrive at the venue either today or on September 8th. The summit will be held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending the summit. However, other notable leaders who have confirmed their attendance are the US President Joe Biden, Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, among others.

G20 Summit 2023: What is on the agenda?

The theme of the summit this year is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future’ and India has underscored sustainability as a central concern. The White House recently issued a statement indicating that the G20 partners will engage in discussions encompassing various collaborative initiatives to address global challenges. Furthermore, as we all know, India has positioned itself as the advocate for the Global South, serving as a conduit through which under-represented nations can voice their concerns. In this role, India seeks to find middle-ground solutions to global conflicts, including the ongoing Ukraine crisis, as a means to foster cooperation and bridge divides on the international stage.

Live Updates

